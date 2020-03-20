Sea Freight Forwarding Market Development Outlook to 2024 – Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, Sinotrans, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bollor and Others

The Sea Freight Forwarding market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top twenty-nine players accounts about 67% of the total revenue in 2016. The leading manufactures players are Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, Sinotrans ,DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS and Panalpina. Kuehne + Nagel is the largest players; its revenue of global market exceeds 13% in 2017. The next is DHL Group and Sinotrans. There are mainly three type service of Sea Freight Forwarding market: Full Container Load (FCL), less-than container load (LCL) and others. Full Container Load (FCL) accounts the largest proportion.

The global Sea Freight Forwarding market has been segmented into North America, EU, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. The EU held the largest share in the global Sea Freight Forwarding market, its revenue of global market exceeds 30% in 2017. The next is North America and China.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, Sinotrans, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bollor and Others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sea Freight Forwarding market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 76400 million by 2024, from US$ 66300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Sea Freight Forwarding business

Sea Freight forwarder is an individual or company that acts as an intermediary and dispatches shipments via common sea carriers and makes all arrangements for those shipments on behalf of its clients. Sea Freight forwarders handle all the logistics needed and performs related activities pertaining to shipments.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sea Freight Forwarding market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Sea Freight Forwarding value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sea Freight Forwarding consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sea Freight Forwarding market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sea Freight Forwarding manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sea Freight Forwarding with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sea Freight Forwarding submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

