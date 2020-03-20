Semiconductor Equipment Market In-depth Study, Current Status and 2023 Forecast Overview

Analytical Research Cognizance shares report on “Semiconductor Equipment Market” which provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Semiconductor Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

Global Semiconductor equipment Market which plays a vital role in the manufacturing of integrated devices (I.C.s) are typically located in a manufacturing facility called a fab.

The U.S. industry is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to the world with a majority of global market share. 84 percent of U.S. semiconductor manufacturing equipment sales take place outside of the United States. In order to compete in this industry most semiconductor and semiconductor manufacturing equipment companies must export.

The Semiconductor Equipment will register a 6.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 70800 million by 2023, from US$ 47400 million in 2017.

China, over the last 10 years, has been one of the largest and fastest growing country markets for semiconductor manufacturing equipment and will continue in the near-term. Headwinds brought on by slowing global demand for ICT products, slowing transitions to smaller integrated circuit production nodes will be complicated further by China’s opaque policies and unprecedented, massive, state-led investment to develop an indigenous semiconductor industry. China’s policies cause medium and long-term uncertainties for the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Semiconductor Front-end Equipment

Semiconductor Back-end Equipment

Segmentation by application:

Integrated Circuit

Discrete Device

Optoelectronic Device

Sensors

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Applied Materials

ASML

Tokyo Electron

Lam Research

KLA-Tencor

Dainippon Screen

Advantest

Teradyne

Hitachi High-Technologies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Semiconductor Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Semiconductor Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Semiconductor Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Semiconductor Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Semiconductor Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

