Smart Elevators and Escalators Market Volume and Value, Growth and Development, Trends, Demand, Drivers 2019-2024
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Elevators and Escalators market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Smart elevators operate by the user pushing a button setting their destination, and then an indicator directing them to the elevator that will take them there in the shortest amount of time. This is faster and more efficient, reducing costs and potentially, the number, size or speed of elevators required. They can be programmed to adopt different operating modes at different times of the day, and can recognise user by keycards that may include destination and permissions information.
Smart elevators and also smart escalators my also include monitoring technology to help shedule maintenance and repairs.
Geographically, the global Smart Elevators and Escalators market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Row. The China held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 41% in 2017. The next is Europe.
According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Elevators and Escalators market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7000 million by 2024, from US$ 5080 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Elevators and Escalators business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study considers the Smart Elevators and Escalators value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Elevator
Escalator
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Commercial Office
Hotels
Residential
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Otis
Kone
ThyssenKrupp
Schindler
Mitsubishi Electric
Toshiba
Hitachi
Fujitec
Hyundai
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Smart Elevators and Escalators consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Smart Elevators and Escalators market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Smart Elevators and Escalators manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Smart Elevators and Escalators with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Smart Elevators and Escalators submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Smart Elevators and Escalators by Players
Chapter Four: Smart Elevators and Escalators by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Elevators and Escalators Market Forecast
