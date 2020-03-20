Smart Irrigation Market – Integration with IoT to open New, Exciting Avenues

The integration of “smart” technologies in irrigation systems helped the agriculture industry in overcoming the shortcomings of traditional irrigation practices. By offering a variety of advantages, smart irrigation systems and solutions are being adopted in several parts of the world. Agriculturists and farmers, in particular, are promoting smart irrigation technologies on the grounds their key role in optimizing the usage of water. From checking the soil moisture levels to prepping up for changing weather conditions, a range of sensors and wireless communication technologies are lined together for facilitation smart irrigation. The advantage of these technologies remains long-terms as every drop of water saved with the help of smart irrigation amounts for a significant contribution to the global water conservation.

Browse The Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-irrigation-market.html

With advancements in sensor technologies, smart irrigation systems of tomorrow are becoming more effective in controlling the usage of water. Even in domestic end-uses such as schoolyards, government parks and community botanical gardens, smart irrigation is witnessing a steadfast adoption. Smart irrigation has commendably changed the status quo of how farming was solely dependent on favorable weather conditions. New products entering the global smart irrigation market are transforming the irrigation practices, and thereby boosting the agricultural produce to a considerable extent. According to Transparency Market Research’s recently published report, factors as such are expected to drive the demand for smart irrigation vigorously. The study forecasts that the global smart irrigation market will expand at a CAGR of 13.1%, reaching an estimated value of US$ 2.32 Bn by the end of forecast period, 2017-2026.

The report projects that the sales of smart irrigation controller systems will remain predominantly high in the market’s expansion over the forecast period. By the end of 2026, smart irrigation controller systems worth nearly US$ 900 Mn are expected to be sold in the global market. The effectiveness of smart irrigation solutions continues to remain largely dependent on the efficacy of controller systems. In addition to the smart irrigation controller systems, soil moisture sensors and water management platform are also expected to represent leading component-type segments. Collectively, these two segments are likely to account for more than one-third share on global smart irrigation market value throughout the forecast period.

Get PDF Sample for this Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=10871

Through 2026, smart irrigation will remain highly profitable for agri professionals – from farmers to agronomists. Agri professionals will emerge as the largest end-users of smart irrigation, and will bring in nearly US$ 800 Mn to the global market value by 2026-end. However, the report also projects that the end-use of smart irrigation systems and solutions across communities and among architect & specifiers will be the fastest, exhibiting more than 14% CAGR in terms of revenues.

Leading players in the global smart irrigation market will be focused on tapping the demands of the APEJ region. In addition, several companies will be largely focused on providing smart irrigation management solutions. The overall demand for smart irrigation management solutions is poised to witness a significant upsurge, bringing in nearly US$ 950 Mn by the end of the forecast period. Companies namely, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim Ltd., HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., Rachio Inc., The Toro Company, Galcon Ltd., Hunter Industries Inc., Telsco Industries Inc., Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., Valmont Industries, Inc., and Blossom are expected to cater to the brimming demands of smart irrigation in the foreseeable future.

Contact Us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

https://tmrresearchsite.wordpress.com/