Stand up -pouches Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2025

Stand up pouches market are a step ahead of the normal pouches with a flat base which is capable of giving the pouches a base over which the entire pouch can stand upright. As it didn’t require the end user to shift the content into a sperate vessel these packages where very well accepted in the mass consumer base (consumer of the packaged goods). Manufactures in the FMCG sector recognized this and this has resulted in rise in the demand of stand-up pouches market which has also allowed them to have products in the pouches to have better window visibility at the retail counters. Further in stand up pouches is the most cost effective packaging solution in the group of related stand up packaging solution such cans, plastic containers etc. These pouches are made from various layers of aluminum, plastic, and other materials.

The restraints for stand up pouches market s the environment regulations and stringent quality norms on the packaging material by government, being used in the manufacturing of such pouches. Opportunities lies in the same in developing new material that complies with health and environmental norms.

Stand-up pouches are available in three closure types, namely, top notch, zipper, and spout. In terms of application, the global market can be segmented into food and beverages, cosmetics and toiletries, healthcare, and others. Based on the industries using these packaging materials it can classified as into oil and lubricants, agricultural products, and paints. Growing demand for packaged foods and beverages is one of the key factors resulting in the dominance of this application segment on global scale.

On the basis of product type, the global market can be segmented into aseptic, standard, retort, and hot-filled pouches. Aseptic segment is anticipated to dominate the overall market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Unique properties such as sterility and ability to retain nutrients of the packaged products can propel the product demand. Furthermore, the aseptic pouches offer extend shelf lives of products that have less-to-no preservatives. These products are predominantly used in food and beverages and pharmaceutical industries.

In terms of form, the global market can be segmented into round bottom, rollstock, K-style, plow/folded bottom, flat bottom, and others. Round bottom stand-up pouches are popularly used across several application industries as they are ideal for packaging products weighing less than one pound. K-style is the second most popular segment after round bottom pouches. These are ideal for packaging products that weigh above one pound. The form of these products supports higher volume packaging as the seal on both sides offers better support. This factor is projected to drive the product demand in near future.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share owing to rising disposable incomes and changing consumer lifestyles. High demand for convenience and packaged foods can further fuel the regional market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key suppliers of the stand-up pouches market are Mondi Plc; Amcor Limited; Sealed Air; Bolloré Group; Sonoco Products Company; Smurfit Kappa; COVERIS; Huhtamaki; Berry Global Inc.; Tekpak Solutions, Hood Packaging, Essentra Plc., ProAmpac, Coating Excellence International, Winpak Ltd., Printpack, Bischof+Klein, Sealed Air, and Sonoco.