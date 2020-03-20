Targeting Pods Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Targeting Pods Market Size Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Targeting pods are target designation tools used by ground-attack aircraft for identifying targets and guiding precision guided munitions (PGM) such as laser-guided bombs to those targets.

The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing military aircraft procurement as well as upgradation of existing aircraft across the world. The increasing military aircraft procurement by various countries has led to an increase in demand for aircraft payload-based targeting system, i.e. targeting pods for capability enhancement in precision targeting. The global Targeting Pods market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Targeting Pods volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Targeting Pods market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Lockheed Martin

Aselsan

Thales

Raytheon

Northrop Grumman

L-3 Technologies

Ultra Electronics

IAI

Moog

Flir Systems

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

QI Optik Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

FLIR & Laser Designator Pods

Laser Designator Pods

FLIR Pods

Laser Spot Tracker Segment by Application

Combat Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Attack Helicopters

Bombers

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Targeting Pods Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Targeting Pods

1.2 Targeting Pods Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Targeting Pods Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 FLIR & Laser Designator Pods

1.2.3 Laser Designator Pods

1.2.4 FLIR Pods

1.2.5 Laser Spot Tracker

1.3 Targeting Pods Segment by Application

1.3.1 Targeting Pods Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Combat Aircraft

1.3.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

1.3.4 Attack Helicopters

1.3.5 Bombers

1.3 Global Targeting Pods Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Targeting Pods Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Targeting Pods Market Size

1.4.1 Global Targeting Pods Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Targeting Pods Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Targeting Pods Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Targeting Pods Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Targeting Pods Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Targeting Pods Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Targeting Pods Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Targeting Pods Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Targeting Pods Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Targeting Pods Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Targeting Pods Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Targeting Pods Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Targeting Pods Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Targeting Pods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Targeting Pods Production

3.4.1 North America Targeting Pods Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Targeting Pods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Targeting Pods Production

3.5.1 Europe Targeting Pods Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Targeting Pods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Targeting Pods Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Targeting Pods Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Targeting Pods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Targeting Pods Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Targeting Pods Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Targeting Pods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Targeting Pods Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Targeting Pods Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Targeting Pods Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Targeting Pods Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Targeting Pods Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Targeting Pods Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Targeting Pods Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Targeting Pods Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Targeting Pods Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Targeting Pods Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Targeting Pods Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Targeting Pods Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Targeting Pods Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Targeting Pods Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Targeting Pods Business

7.1 Lockheed Martin

7.1.1 Lockheed Martin Targeting Pods Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Targeting Pods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Lockheed Martin Targeting Pods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Aselsan

7.2.1 Aselsan Targeting Pods Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Targeting Pods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Aselsan Targeting Pods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Thales

7.3.1 Thales Targeting Pods Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Targeting Pods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Thales Targeting Pods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Raytheon

7.4.1 Raytheon Targeting Pods Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Targeting Pods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Raytheon Targeting Pods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Northrop Grumman

7.5.1 Northrop Grumman Targeting Pods Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Targeting Pods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Northrop Grumman Targeting Pods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 L-3 Technologies

7.6.1 L-3 Technologies Targeting Pods Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Targeting Pods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 L-3 Technologies Targeting Pods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Ultra Electronics

7.7.1 Ultra Electronics Targeting Pods Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Targeting Pods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Ultra Electronics Targeting Pods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 IAI

7.8.1 IAI Targeting Pods Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Targeting Pods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 IAI Targeting Pods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Moog

7.9.1 Moog Targeting Pods Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Targeting Pods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Moog Targeting Pods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Flir Systems

7.10.1 Flir Systems Targeting Pods Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Targeting Pods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Flir Systems Targeting Pods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

7.12 QI Optik

8 Targeting Pods Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Targeting Pods Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Targeting Pods

8.4 Targeting Pods Industrial Chain Analysis

