Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market 2019-2026: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and More

Terahertz spectroscopy detects and controls properties of matter with electromagnetic fields that are in the frequency range between a few hundred gigahertz and several terahertz.

The demand for terahertz and infrared spectroscopy systems has been on the rise due to growth in the semiconductors industry, rising use of THz spectroscopy in homeland security, and burgeoning requirements of the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. Various regulatory authorities across industries have enforced stringent safety regulations in order to ensure that the products launched in the market adhere to quality specifications. The use of terahertz and infrared spectroscopy technologies facilitate compliance with these regulations by enabling the measurement and monitoring of samples. The global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Teraview

Menlo Systems

Advantest

Luna innovation

Toptica Photonics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bruker

PerkinElmer

Shimadzu

Agilent Technologies Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Near-infrared

Mid-infrared

Far-infrared Segment by Application

Semiconductor

R&D (Pharmaceutical and Biomedical)

Homeland Security

Non-destructive testing

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Industrial Chemistry

Environmental Testing

Food & Beverage Testing

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy

1.2 Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Near-infrared

1.2.3 Mid-infrared

1.2.4 Far-infrared

1.3 Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Segment by Application

1.3.1 Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Semiconductor

1.3.3 R&D (Pharmaceutical and Biomedical)

1.3.4 Homeland Security

1.3.5 Non-destructive testing

1.3.6 Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

1.3.7 Industrial Chemistry

1.3.8 Environmental Testing

1.3.9 Food & Beverage Testing

1.3 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market Size

1.4.1 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production

3.4.1 North America Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production

3.5.1 Europe Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Business

7.1 Teraview

7.1.1 Teraview Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Teraview Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Menlo Systems

7.2.1 Menlo Systems Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Menlo Systems Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Advantest

7.3.1 Advantest Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Advantest Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Luna innovation

7.4.1 Luna innovation Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Luna innovation Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Toptica Photonics

7.5.1 Toptica Photonics Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Toptica Photonics Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.6.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Bruker

7.7.1 Bruker Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Bruker Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 PerkinElmer

7.8.1 PerkinElmer Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 PerkinElmer Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Shimadzu

7.9.1 Shimadzu Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Shimadzu Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Agilent Technologies

7.10.1 Agilent Technologies Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Agilent Technologies Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy

8.4 Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Industrial Chain Analysis

