Terminal LCD Displays Market – Growth Prospect 2015 – 2022| American Industrial Systems Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Terminal LCD displays are witnessing a rapid surge in their demand, thanks to the technological advancements. The advent of connected devices and advanced mobile technologies are projected to augment the adoption of these displays significantly in the coming years. The rising preference for home automation display panels among consumers is also anticipated to boost the demand for these displays across the world in the near future.

Transparency Market Research estimates the opportunity in terminal LCD displays, worldwide, will rise at a CAGR of 4.30% between 2015 and 2022 and increase from US$13.09 bn in 2014 to US$18.50 bn by 2022.

Demand for Terminal LCD Displays to Remain High in Medical Equipment and Diagnostic Products

HMI industrial products, medical equipment and diagnostic products, home automation products, and retail sector products are the key application areas for terminal LCD displays. Predominantly, medical equipment and diagnostic products are the foremost consumers of these displays. In 2014, the segment held about 40% of the overall demand for these displays across the world.

Technical advancements in the medical and healthcare industry have resulted in the immense rise in the usage of displays in various medical devices. As terminal LCD displays are far efficient than their various counterparts, their demand is increasing leaps and bound in this segment.

Analysts project the application of these displays in medical equipment and diagnostic products to remain augmenting during the period from 2015 to 2022 at a CAGR of 4.60% and reach an opportunity worth US$8.00 bn by the end of 2022.

Terminal LCD Displays to Witness Immense Demand in Asia Pacific

The global market for terminal LCD displays stretches across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America has emerged as the leading regional market. In 2014, it accounted for the leading share of nearly 30% in the overall sales of these displays across the world. The opportunity in terminal LCD displays in North America is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.70% during the period from 2015 to 2022 and increase from US$3.7 bn in 2014 to US$5.1 bn by the end of 2022.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to register a rapid increase in the sales of terminal LCD displays over the next few years. The increasing demand for these displays in Japan, India, China, South Korea, and Australia is expected to boost the opportunity in these displays to rise at a CAGR of 5.10% between 2015 and 2022 in Asia Pacific. Other regional are also anticipated to witness growing demand for these displays, owing to the rise in disposable income of consumers.

Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., GE Healthcare, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Koninklijke Philips are the leading players in the global terminal LCD displays market. American Industrial Systems Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation, Omron Corp., Medtronic, Baxter, Novartis International AG, Control4 Corp., Toshiba Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., and IBM Corp. are some other prominent participants.