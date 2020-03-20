The Asia-Pacific breast pump market is set to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.7% during the period, 2015- 2022.

A breast pump is a mechanical gadget that is utilized to extract milk from the breasts of a lactating lady. Breast pumps may be manual gadgets that are powered by the movements of hand or foot or electrical gadgets controlled by batteries or power from the network. Mechanically, a breast pump is similar to a milking machine utilized as a part of business dairy manufacturing. A misguided judgment is that the breast pump suctions milk out of the breast. A breast pump’s activity is to trigger the response of milk ejection or letdown. Pumps accomplish this by utilizing suction to maneuver the nipple into the passage of the breast shield or spine, then discharge, which considers one cycle.

Thirty to sixty cycles for every moment can be normal with enhanced quality electric breast pumps. The breast pump isn’t as proficient at expelling milk from the breast as most nursing babies. Most producers have different sizes of nipple tunnels accessible. These passages go in a measure from 24mm to 36mm.

The market is expected to be driven by increasing employment rate among women and favorable demographics. Additionally, government initiatives such as the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) are anticipated to drive industry growth. Improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies are anticipated to boost the market. Efforts are being made to make mothers in these regions increasingly aware about the benefits of breast-feeding for both, the child and mother, which is anticipated to increase the rate of breast-feeding in these economies. Work places and governments in these countries are also recognizing needs of lactating women and are building or assigning specific places aside as lactating rooms, where mothers can breastfeed. With a rising number of mothers choosing to work and raise a family at the same time, the need for breast pumps has risen greatly in recent times.

North America will lead the breast pumps market in terms of revenue whereas Asia-Pacific will show the highest growth, owing to rise in demand for breast pumps. The Asia-Pacific breast pump market is set to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.7% during the period, 2015- 2022.

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Battery Powered Breast Pumps

Manual Breast Pumps

Electric Breast Pumps

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Personal Use

Hospital Grade

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

