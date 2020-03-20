The global Agricultural Biologicals market is projected to reach USD 19.35 billion by 2025 including top players: Syngenta, Koppert BV, DOW Chemical Company and more

The global Agricultural Biologicals market was valued at USD 5.95billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 19.35 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Syngenta Koppert BV DOW Chemical Company Certis USA Bayer Cropscience ArystaLifescience Limited BASF SE Marrone Bio Innovation Inc. Isagro Spa T.Stanes and Company Limited Novozymes A/S

Biopesticides, Biofertilizers, Biostimulants, Others

Pulses and Oilseeds, Vegetables and Fruits, Grains and Cereals, Others

Seed Treatment, Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Agricultural Biologicals Market Size

2.2 Agricultural Biologicals Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Agricultural Biologicals Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Agricultural Biologicals Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Agricultural Biologicals Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Agricultural Biologicals Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Agricultural Biologicals Sales by Product

4.2 Global Agricultural Biologicals Revenue by Product

4.3 Agricultural Biologicals Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by Source

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Agricultural Biologicals Breakdown Data by Source

