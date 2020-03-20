The global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs market is valued at 430 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 320 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -3.7% during 2018-2025.

Conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the conjunctiva – the clear membrane that covers the outermost layer of an eye and the inner surface of eyelids. Conjunctivitis is segmented into three major categories: infective (viral and bacterial), allergic, and irritant (chemical). Bacterial conjunctivitis is one of the most commonly observed eye problems across all age groups, generally caused by bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus, Moraxella lacunata, Haemophilus influenza, and others (e.g. Chlamydia trachomatis, Proteus mirabilis, etc.).

The development of multi-drug resistant variants, which is resulting in the augmented use of drugs, is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Microbes such as Streptococcus or Staphylococcus are responsible for bacterial conjunctivitis. These microbes change themselves chemically to develop resistance to the drugs. Since this resistance develops due to the irrational use of antibiotics, it may lead to severe complications in the body of the patients. Patients are thus expected to take up more medications such as corticosteroids and higher doses of antibiotics for the treatment of such diseases. This augmented use of drugs like corticosteroids and antibiotics for the treatment of bacterial conjunctivitis will propel the prospects for growth in this market.

The growing genericization of antibacterial drugs has impacted the demand for branded drugs significantly. The generic versions of patented formulations, with the almost same efficiency as the latter, are easily available at much lower rates in the market. This has increased the sales volume, albeit at the cost of revenues. Many branded ophthalmic drug manufacturers have incurred huge losses due to the generic cannibalization in this market.

The rising prevalence of multi-drug resistant organisms (MDROs), triggered by wide usage of antibiotics, incorrect drug dosage, and inappropriate medications, has created serious challenges for the treatment of infections such as bacterial conjunctivitis. Researchers across the world are working on discovering efficient drugs for these MDROs.

The global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs market is valued at 430 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 320 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -3.7% during 2018-2025.

Global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 114 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Santen Pharmaceutical

Perrigo

Merck

Bayer

Akorn

Products Segmentation:

Fluoroquinolones

Aminoglycosides

Macrolides

Others

By Industrial Application:

Infective (Viral and Bacterial)

Allergic

Irritant (Chemical)

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

