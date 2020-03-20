CBCT is a 3D medical imaging technique comprising an X-ray, which can be used for complex dental treatments. It helps dentists to evaluate diseases (endodontic and periodontics) in the jaw or teeth, to understand the bone structure of the maxillofacial region for surgery, and to evaluate soft tissues around the jaws for dental implants.

The global dental cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) market will witness impressive growth and post a staggering CAGR of more than 12% over the forecast period.

With the growing number of dental schools and dentists, the market for dental CBCT is expected to have a positive outlook in the coming years. The increasing number of dental specialty hospitals and laboratories in the Americas and Europe is leading to the augmented adoption of CBCT in these regions. In the Americas, the growth of the market is high as public-private dental schools are increasing. With the increasing dental problems in the region, there is a high requirement for dentists, which can be fulfilled by the growth of dental schools in the market.

The global dental CBCT market is characterized by the presence of intense competition among global and local manufacturers. Factors like advances in technology and product upgrading will increase the competition among manufacturers.

In terms of geography, the Americas led the global dental CBCT market during 2015 and is likely to dominate the market over the next four years. The growth of this market in the region is attributed to the increasing number of dental implant procedures and radical improvements in dentomaxillofacial surgeries in the Americas. The use of dentomaxillofacial radiology has increased after the introduction of CBCT application in dental services as it helps in soft tissue examination, temporomandibular joint examination, and plaque detection. The extensive application of CBCT will lead to its increased adoption in the region, especially in countries like the US and Canada.

Global Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 120 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Request for a Sample PDF of Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography research report

Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Carestream Health

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher

Planmeca OY

ClaroNav

Fussen Technology

J. Morita

LargeV Instrument

LED Dental

PointNix

PreXion

3Shape

Varian Medical Systems

Vatech

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Dental implant

Orthodontic

Endodontic and periodontic

Dental surgeries

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Hospitals

Dental clinics and laboratories

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

Browse contents of Global Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Influencer Marketing & Press Release

[email protected]

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580