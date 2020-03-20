Torque Converter Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Torque Converter Market (by type of transmission (automatic transmission, continuously variable transmission, and dual-clutch transmission), type of vehicle (passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Torque Converter. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Torque Converter cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Torque Converter growth factors.

The forecast Torque Converter Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Torque Converter on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global torque converter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

A torque converter is a device that acts as a link between the transmission and the engine that allows a vehicle engine to spin separately from the transmission. It is a type of fluid coupling which transfers rotating power from a prime mover, like an internal combustion engine, to a rotating driven load. In a vehicle with an automatic transmission, the torque converter connects the power source to the load. It is usually located between the engine’s flexplate and the transmission. The key characteristic of a torque converter is its ability to multiply torque when the output rotational speed is so low that it allows the fluid coming off the curved vanes of the turbine to be deflected off the stator while it is locked against its one-way clutch, thus providing the equivalent of a reduction gear.

Rising demand for automatic transmission systems is one of the primary factors that fuel the growth of the automotive torque converter market over the upcoming years. Additionally, the growth of the automatic transmission market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for driver assistance systems, along with the increased use of electronics in the vehicle further augment the demand for torque converters. However, torque converter transmission consumes more fuels compared to Dual Clutch and CVTs that restrain the growth of torque converter market. Moreover, the increase in the demand for comfort and safety is driving the technological shift from the manual transmission to the automatic transmission is providing huge growth opportunities for the key players in the torque converter market.

By geography, Europe dominated the torque converter market followed by the Asia Pacific. Moreover, the growth of the torque converter market in America is projected to positively affect the market by the increased adoption of automatic transmissions in heavy-duty and medium trucks. Torque converter market is expected to have significant opportunities in Asia Pacific regions of fastest-growing nations like India, Japan, and China for its OEM segment to experience the highest growth that demands automatic transmission.

Market Segmentation by Type of Transmission, And Type Of Vehicle

The report on global torque converter market covers segments such as type of transmission, and type of vehicle. On the basis of type of transmission, the global torque converter market is categorized into automatic transmission, continuously variable transmission, and dual-clutch transmission. On the basis of type of vehicle, the global torque converter market is categorized into passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global torque converter market such as Aisin Seiki, BorgWarner, Schaeffler Group, Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen, Transtar Industries, Inc., Kapec, EXEDY Corporation, Yutaka Giken Co., Ltd., and Sonnax Industries Inc.

