Ultra High Definition (UHD) Panel (4K) Market – Comprehensive Evaluation of Changing Supply and Demand Scenarios

Various display screen technologies existing in the market include light-emitting diode (LED), liquid-crystal display (LCD), high definition (HD) and full high definition. Ultra high definition (UHD) is a new display technology that has emerged in the market recently. The growing demand for UHD panels worldwide is mainly driven by increasing usage of UHD displays in commercial sectors such as government and corporate sectors, the retail and hospitality industries, and in public areas such as sports venues. The 4K UHD displays are expected to offer significant opportunities for the players in display technologies market by enabling product and service differentiation. UHD display has emerged as the successor technology of full high definition display. HD includes both 1080 pixels and 720 pixels whereas; UHD includes 8K (4320p) and 4K (2160p).

Thus, UHD panels are offering significantly better resolution as compared to full high definition and thus are anticipated to find increasing use across various consumer electronics products including personal computers (PC), display screen/walls, televisions, smart phones and digital cameras, among others. The rapidly growing use of UHD TVs in media and broadcasting is aiding the growth of overall UHD panels market. The demand for UHD panels would be further boosted in the coming years as the prices are expected to come down.

This report provides strategic analysis of the global ultra high definition panel market, and forecasts its growth for the period 2014 – 2020. The scope of the report includes in detail cross sectional scrutiny and competitive analysis of the market across different geographic segments such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World (RoW). The key growth regions are North America and Asia Pacific, with both taking up the top slot for largest and fastest growing regions in terms of revenue, respectively. The Asia-Pacific market is forecast to be the fastest growing market over the period 2014 to 2020.

The market share analysis of the leading players of ultra high definition panel market mentioned in the report exemplifies the scrupulous understanding of their market shares. The report includes a detailed analysis of the prevalent market situation, company profiles and industry trends for UHD panels. The report identifies factors driving and restraining growth, and future business opportunities in the UHD panel market. Further, the report analyzes and provides the growth forecasts of the global UHD panel market in terms of revenue and volume by end-use application, technology and geography.

The segmentation has been done to provide strategic insight for each category, enabling stakeholders across the value chain to gain considerable business intelligence. The end-use segment includes the forecast and comprehensive analysis of UHD televisions, smart phones, display screens/walls, personal computers and others segment which includes camera, notebooks and tablets. The technology segment includes in-depth analysis and forecast of liquid-crystal display (LCD) and light-emitting diode (LED) UHD panels. The detailed value chain analysis and porter’s five forces analysis helps the market competitors to formulate their business strategies at every stage of their business. Moreover, the market estimates have been analyzed by keeping in mind the several factors which affect the market including but not limited to technological, economical, social, environmental and legal.

The key market players of ultra high definition market have been profiled with a focus on competitive details such as company and financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments done by them. The company profiles of major players such as Samsung Display, LG Display Co. Ltd., Innolux Corporation, AU Optronics Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Haier Group, Panasonic Corporation, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sony Electronics, Inc., Hisense Group Co., Ltd., Changhong Electric Co., Ltd. and Toshiba Corporation have been incorporated in this report.