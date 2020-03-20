USA takes the biggest consumption market share of 27.11%, followed by China with 25.93%. Europe and Japan are also playing important roles in Centrifugal Compressors Market, with market share of 25.22% and 6.66% respectively.

A centrifugal compressor is a type of compressor that utilizes rotating vanes or impellers to compress a gas instead of a piston. This design is used in high-end air compressors as well as on refrigeration units and air conditioners. This type of compressor is able to be used in stages to create ultra-high compression of gasses or air. This type of compressor has fewer moving parts and operates more smoothly than a piston-type compressor.

The principal methods of competition in these markets relate to price, quality, delivery, service and support, technology and innovation. Market players are emphasizing more on product development and product differentiation to acquire competitive advantage, while small players are emphasizing more on the price competition.

Global giant manufactures headquarters mainly distributed in Europe, Japan, China, and USA. The manufacturers in Europe and USA have long histories and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Atlas Copco and Ingersoll Rand have relative higher level of products quality. As to Japan, Kobelco and Hitachi have become as global leaders. The production centers for leading players are moving to developing countries such as China for their low manufacture cost and developing consumer groups.

Key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the biggest consumption market share of 27.11%, followed by China with 25.93%. Europe and Japan are also playing important roles in global consumption market, with market share of 25.22% and 6.66% respectively.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differs from company to company. The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into the aimed market, and in-house sales department to expand the market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position. Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort into direct selling business.

The global Centrifugal Compressors market is valued at 1570 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -1.3% during 2018-2025.

Global Centrifugal Compressors Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 107 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Centrifugal Compressors industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Atlas Copco

Elliott

Ingersoll Rand

Siemens

GE

Man

Gardner Denver

Kobelco

MHI

Hitachi

Hanwha Techwin

Kawasaki

IHI

Fusheng Group

Sullair

Shenyang Blower

ShaanGu

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Single Stage Centrifugal Compressors

Multi-stage Centrifugal Compressors

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Petrochemical Industry

Industrial Manufacturing

Transportation

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

