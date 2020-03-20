What is Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Know How it will take Agriculture to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2024

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

“Prime agricultural land can be scarce and expensive. With worldwide population growth, the demand for both more food and more land to grow food is ever increasing. One solution to our need for more space is vertical farming, involves growing crops in controlled Vegetable Cultivation environments, with precise light, nutrients, and temperatures. In vertical farming, growing plants are stacked in layers that may reach several stories tall.

The major plants produced in vertical farming and plant factory include vegetable cultivation, fruit planting and other, etc. Vegetable cultivation occupied 84.92% of the global sales.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. The price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market will register a 39.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11000 million by 2024, from US$ 1480 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vertical Farming and Plant Factory business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Vertical Farming and Plant Factory value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AeroFarms

Gotham Greens

Plenty (Bright Farms)

Lufa Farms

Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

Green Sense Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Mirai

Sky Vegetables

TruLeaf

Urban Crops

Sky Greens

GreenLand

Scatil

Jingpeng

Metropolis Farms

Plantagon

Spread

Sanan Sino Science

Nongzhong Wulian

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vertical Farming and Plant Factory with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vertical Farming and Plant Factory submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory by Players

Chapter Four: Vertical Farming and Plant Factory by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Forecast

