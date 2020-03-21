2019 Germany Ceramic Tableware Market Analysis and Forecasts in Research Report 2024

The Research Report on “Global Germany Ceramic Tableware Market” report Provides Statistics and Business Investment Opportunity by Leading Key Players, Types, Applications and Regional Overview

Tableware is the dishes or dishware used for setting a table, serving food and dining. This report studies the ceramic tableware market.

Scope of the Report:

The ceramic tableware is mainly made from clay materials, kaolin, feldspathic fluxes, quartz sands, etc. The main applications of ceramic tableware are household and commercial use. Commercial use is dominating the end market, occupy for about 71.9 % of market share.

Asia-Pacific and Europe are dominating the ceramic tableware market; Americas also plays important role, especially the United States, Mexico and Brazil etc.

In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest producer, exporter and consumer, but most of Chinese manufacturers are supplying the low-end products, low price and fierce competition. Japanese and other European brands are dominating the high-end market. India, Indonesia and Thailand also are important producers, but most of players are small- and medium-sized manufacturers and supplying the low-and-medium-grade products.

The worldwide market for Germany Ceramic Tableware is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 690 million US$ in 2024, from 530 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Germany Ceramic Tableware in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Villeroy & Boch

Rosenthal GmbH

Meissen

KAHLA/Thüringen Porzellan

Seltmann Weiden

WMF

BHS tabletop AG (Schönwald, Bauscher and Tafelstern)

Fiskars Group

Steelite International

Dudson

Churchill China

Gural

Kütahya Porselen

Porland Porselen

RAK Porcelain

Ariane Fine Porcelain

Lubiana

Apulum

Bernardaud

Saturnia

Guangxi Sanhuan

Weiye Ceramics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Porcelain

Bone China

Stoneware (ceramic)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Use

Home Use

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Germany Ceramic Tableware product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Germany Ceramic Tableware, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Germany Ceramic Tableware in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Germany Ceramic Tableware competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Germany Ceramic Tableware breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Germany Ceramic Tableware market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Germany Ceramic Tableware sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

