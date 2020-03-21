a-Si X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market To Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2018 – 2026

Radiography detectors have witnessed constant technological evolution, owing to growing shift from analog radiography to digital radiography techniques in the global medical imaging market.

Rise in demand for new and advanced imaging techniques and entry of domestic and global companies in the medical detectors market have led to innovative product offerings with new and advanced techniques. a-Si X-ray flat panel detectors are medical devices based on the digital radiography technique. These detectors deploy indirect detector technique, wherein a Gadox scintillator made of cesium iodide (CsI) is utilized to capture and convert X-rays into electric current. The amorphous silicon photodiode detects these X-rays. These detectors have clinically proven superior efficiency over the conventional computed radiography technique, including film-based and cassette-based detectors. Market players are constantly engaging in R&D and introduction of new products based on proprietary technologies, with focus on product differentiation. In November 2017, Vieworks Co., Ltd. announced the launch of new flat panel detector, the VIVIX-S 1417N, a wireless x-ray detector based on a-Si technology. In November 2017, Carestream Health showcased a new mobile X-ray system with carbon nanotube technology at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) tradeshow. This system is expected to go on sale by April 2018, and would be compatible with all Carestream Health’s DRX a-Si detectors. Consistent demand for new products combined with an increase in shift of hospitals and medical imaging centers toward direct digital radiography (DDR) and a-Si detectors is leading to new and advanced product introductions in the a-Si X-ray flat panel detectors market.

A key trend of acquisition and collaboration of related companies to increase geographic presence has been observed in the last few years. For instance, in September 2017, Agfa Healthcare, a business unit of Agfa-Gevaert N.V., signed a contract with Fédération des Hôpitaux Luxembourgeois, France, for its products in the enterprise imaging platform, which is expected to enable cross-departmental image sharing across all image-producing specialties.

The global a-Si X-ray flat panel detectors market has been broadly segmented based on system type, modality, application, and region. In terms of system type, the global market has been classified into retrofit digital x-ray system and new digital x-ray system. The new digital x-ray system segment accounted for a key share of the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2017. The retrofit digital x-ray system segment is estimated to expand at an exponential growth rate during the forecast period. Consequently, the segment is estimated to gain significant market share by the end of 2026.

In terms of region, the global a-Si X-ray flat panel detectors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market and is projected to gain market share by the end of 2026. The market in North America is primarily driven by the rapid increase in geriatric population, high adoption of digital platforms in dental healthcare management, and rise in group dental practices in the U.S. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, Japan dominated the a-Si X-ray flat panel detectors market, while the market in China is estimated to expand at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period. The report also profiles major players in the market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players operating in global a-Si X-ray flat panel detectors market include Varex Imaging Corp, Konica Minolta, Inc., Carestream Health, Agfa-Gevaert Group, and FujiFilm Holdings and Vieworks Co., Ltd.

The global a-Si X-ray flat panel detectors market has been segmented as given below:

Global a-Si X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market, by System Type

Retrofit Digital X-ray System

New Digital X-ray System

Global a-Si X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market, by Modality

Fixed/Standalone

Portable

Global a-Si X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market, by Application

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Orthopedic

Dentistry

Others

Global a-Si X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market, by Region

North America U.S Canada

Europe U.K Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



