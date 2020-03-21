Air-Cooled Turbogenerator Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2024

— Air-Cooled Turbogenerator Market 2019

A turbo generator is the combination of a turbine directly connected to an electric generator for the generation of electric power. Large steam-powered turbo generators provide the majority of the world’s electricity and are also used by steam-powered turbo-electric ships.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is a decreasing demand for Air-Cooled Turbogenerators in the regions of Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Air-Cooled Turbogenerators. Increasing of steam turbine expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on gas turbine industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Air-Cooled Turbogenerators will drive growth in Asia (Except China) markets.

Globally, the Air-Cooled Turbogenerators industry market is medium concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Air-Cooled Turbogenerators is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like GE, Siemens, Andritz, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Air-Cooled Turbogenerators and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 47.28% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators industry because of their market share and technology status of Air-Cooled Turbogenerators.

The consumption volume of Air-Cooled Turbogenerators is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there

will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Air-Cooled Turbogenerators industry may not keep that trend. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Air-Cooled Turbogenerators is still promising.

The worldwide market for Air-Cooled Turbogenerator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Air-Cooled Turbogenerator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE

Siemens

ANDRITZ

Ansaldo Energia

Brush

Shanghai Electric

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Toshiba

Harbin Electric

Bzd

WEG

Power-M

BHEL

Fuji Electric

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

2-pole Air-cooled Generators

4-pole Air-cooled Generators

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Gas Turbine Power Plant

Steam Turbine Power Plant

Others

