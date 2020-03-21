Applicant Tracking Software Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends and Forecast to 2024

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 158 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

An applicant tracking system, commonly referred to as an ATS, is a software application that enables the electronic handling of a company’s recruitment needs. Applicant tracking software allows an organization to collect and store candidate and job related data and track and monitor the progress of candidates through all stages of the hiring process.

Based on regions, United States and Europe are relatively mature market which are navigating the market. In 2018, total United States Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to be 1091.63Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 8.70% from 2013 to 2018. Total Europe Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to be 597.03 Million USD in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 10.89% from 2013 to 2018. In APAC Area, Japan is an important market, with mature development environment, large population base, complete infrastructural facility and high-leveled skilled labors. In 2018, total Japan Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to be 108.26 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 13.05% from 2013 to 2018. Total China Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to reach 132.31 Million USD in the end of 2018, growing at a CAGR of 13.95% from 2013 to 2018.

Based on Applications, the market is segmented into Small and Medium Enterprises, Larger Enterprises. Small and Medium Enterprises is the major application of Applicant Tracking Software, in 2018, the Applicant Tracking Software revenue in Small and Medium Enterprises was 1421.37million USD, and it will reach 2592.36 million USD in 2025; with revenue market share in Small and Medium Enterprises was 71.65% in 2018 and will be 72.12% in 2025.

The market is very disparate in global view, Major players in this market are Workable Software

Zoho, Softgarden, BambooHR, ICIMS, Lever, SAP (SuccessFactors), Jobvite, Workday, Oracle, IBM (Kenexa), ClearCompany, COMPAS Technology, TalentReef, Conrep, Cornerstone OnDemand, Advanced Personnel Systems, Greenhouse Software, ApplicantPro,, CATS Software, IKraft Solutions. Leading Applicant Tracking Software like Zoho, Softgarden, BambooHR, ICIMS and many others are also playing very important roles in Applicant Tracking Software market stage.

According to this study, over the next five years the Applicant Tracking Software market will register a 9.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3080 million by 2024, from US$ 1800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Applicant Tracking Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Applicant Tracking Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Applicant Tracking Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

On-premises

Cloud-Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Applicant Tracking Software market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

