Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Size, Share, Clinical Application, Growth, Analysis, Types, Procedures, Treatment, Safety, Trends and Forecast by 2025 Worldwide

Global Cancer Treatment Drugs Market

This report focuses on Cancer Treatment Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cancer Treatment Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. The global Cancer Treatment Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Cancer Treatment Drugs are used to treat malignancies, or cancerous growths. Depending on the technology it cans classification into Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy), Hormonal Therapy and Others.

The classification of cancer treatment drugs includes chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, hormonal therapy and others, and the revenue proportion of chemotherapy in 2016 is about 51%.

Cancer treatment drugs are widely used for blood cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, respiratory/lung cancer and other cancers. Amongst these different cancer types, blood cancer was the largest revenue generating segment in 2016, and the revenue market share is about 22%. The growth of blood cancer segment is majorly due to the high cost of the drugs used to treat blood cancer.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Roche

Novartis

Celgene

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Amgen

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Takeda

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca

Astellas

Merck & Co.

Sanofi

Bayer

Biogen Idec

Eisai

Teva

Otsuka

Merck KGaA

Ipsen

AbbVie

Gilead Sciences

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Europe region is the largest supplier of cancer treatment drugs, with a revenue market share nearly 47% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of cancer treatment drugs, enjoying revenue market share nearly 34% in 2016. Japan region is also holding the monopoly position around the world.

North America is the largest consumption place, with the consumption market share nearly 43% in 2016, and North America market size reached 46 billion USD. China, India and Southeast Asia are the emerging markets, and enjoy higher grow rate.

Segment by Type

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Hormonal Therapy (Biologic Therapy)

Others

Segment by Application

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Respiratory/Lung Cancer

Other Cancers

Some of the Points from TOC is :

Chapter One: Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cancer Treatment Drugs

1.2 Cancer Treatment Drugs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cancer Treatment Drugs Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Chemotherapy

1.2.3 Targeted Therapy

1.2.4 Immunotherapy

1.2.5 Hormonal Therapy (Biologic Therapy)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Cancer Treatment Drugs Segment by Application

Chapter Two: Global Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cancer Treatment Drugs Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Cancer Treatment Drugs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Cancer Treatment Drugs Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Cancer Treatment Drugs Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

Chapter Three: Global Cancer Treatment Drugs Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Cancer Treatment Drugs Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Cancer Treatment Drugs Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Cancer Treatment Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Cancer Treatment Drugs Production

3.4.1 North America Cancer Treatment Drugs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

Chapter Four: Global Cancer Treatment Drugs Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Cancer Treatment Drugs Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Cancer Treatment Drugs Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Cancer Treatment Drugs Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Cancer Treatment Drugs Consumption (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: Global Cancer Treatment Drugs Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Cancer Treatment Drugs Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Cancer Treatment Drugs Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Cancer Treatment Drugs Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Cancer Treatment Drugs Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

……..Continued

