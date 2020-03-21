Cardiac Rhythm Management Market Trends Estimates High Demand by 2015-2025

Around 30% of total death worldwide is caused by cardiovascular diseases, of which major part is accounted by heart diseases. The risk factors of heart disease includes elevated cholesterol levels, diabetes mellitus, cigarette smoking, obesity and hypertension. Frequency of these factors varies demographically, i.e. on the basis of geography, sex ratio and ethnicity.Ischaemic heart disease, is the leading type of heart disease, and causes 46% of cardiovascular deaths in men and 38% in women.

Cardiac rhythm management market is the established segment of cardiology devices market, used majorly in the treatment of patients suffering from congestive heart failure (CHF) and atrial fibrillation (AF).

Cardiac Rhythm Management Market: Drivers & Restraints

An implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) is a specialized device designed to directly treat a cardiac tachydysrhythmia. High level of alcohol consumption, cholesterol levels and smoking obesity contribute to heart disease; continence of such lifestyle will increase the requirement of ICD implants. Lack of awareness about sudden cardiac arrests and high cost of the devices is expect to hinder the growth of the cardiac rhythm management market. Higher disposable income increase in number of aging population, technological advancement will spur the growth of global cardiac rhythm management market.

Cardiac Rhythm Management Market: Segmentation

On the basis of devices , cardiac rhythm management market is broadly segmented as:

Cardiac Rhythm Pacemakers Single Chamber Pacemakers Dual Chamber Pacemakers

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy – Pacemakers Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy – Defibrillators

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (T-ICDs) Subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs)

Implantable Loop Recorder

Cardiac Rhythm Management Market: Region – Wise Outlook

North America cardiac rhythm management market is matured and hold the major share of the total market. Asia – Pacific cardiac rhythm management market is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecasted years. Manufacturers in the industry are looking forward for capitalized growth in developing countries such as China and India. With rapid technological advancement global cardiac rhythm management market is expected to increase at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period.

Cardiac Rhythm Management Market: Key Players

Some of the players in the cardiac rhythm management market we identified includes, Medtronic Plc, St. Jude Medical Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik, and Sorin Group.