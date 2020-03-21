Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market Size, Share, Global Development, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2018-2025

Ameco Research Presents “Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market Research Report 2018” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 100 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

According to Ameco Research, the Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market is projected to showcase approximately thriving CAGR of around 10.85% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

The “Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market Forecast” is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas as the fuel rather than gasoline or diesel.

In the next five years, the Global consumption of CNG vehicles will maintain about 10.85% annual growth rate.

The global average price of CNG vehicles is in the decreasing trend, from14.4 K USD/Unit in 2013 to 12.8 K USD/Unit g in 2018. With the situation of global economy and more company enter this industry; prices will be decreasing trend in the following five years.

MENA is a large consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27.85%. Following south Asia, China is another important consumption place with the consumption market share of 15.03% in 2017.

This report focuses on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fiat Chrysler

Volkswagen

Ford

General Motors

Toyota

Iran Khodro

Nissan

Volvo Group

Hyundai

Honda

Suzuki

Mercedes-Benz

Renault

PSA

Great Wall Motors

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Segment by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

Available customization:

With the given market information, Ameco research offers customization’s in line with the company’s specific wishes. The following customization choices unit of measurement accessible for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market – Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025



1 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles

1.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.2.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.3 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Segment by Application

1.3.1 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Home Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market Size

1.4.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production

3.4.1 North America Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production

3.5.1 Europe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Business

7.1 Fiat Chrysler

7.1.1 Fiat Chrysler Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Fiat Chrysler Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Volkswagen

7.2.1 Volkswagen Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Volkswagen Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Ford

7.3.1 Ford Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Ford Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 General Motors

7.4.1 General Motors Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 General Motors Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Toyota

7.5.1 Toyota Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Toyota Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Iran Khodro

7.6.1 Iran Khodro Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Iran Khodro Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Nissan

7.7.1 Nissan Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Nissan Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Volvo Group

7.8.1 Volvo Group Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Volvo Group Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Hyundai

7.9.1 Hyundai Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Hyundai Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Honda

7.10.1 Honda Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Honda Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Suzuki

7.12 Mercedes-Benz

7.13 Renault

7.14 PSA

7.15 Great Wall Motors

8 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles

8.4 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Distributors List

9.3 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market Forecast

11.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

