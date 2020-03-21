Confectionery Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Confectionery Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 138 pages with table and figures in it.

Confectionery refers to a large rang of food items that mainly contain or wrapped by chocolate, sugar and some fillings like sweeteners, texturizers, emulsifiers etc.

This report studies the Confectionery Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

First, the confectionery industry concentration is not high; there are more than ten hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from the United States and the Western European countries. In the world wide, the giants mainly distribute in the United States and Europe. The United States and Europe have a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Mars and Hershey, both have perfect products. As to Switzerland, the Nestle has become a global leader. In Germany, it is Haribo that leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangsu, Shandong and Zhejiang province, and the high-end market is dominated by Mars, Perfetti, Hershey, Cadbury and Nestle etc.

Second, many companies have several plants, usually close to the aimed consumption market. The giants set up their factories all over the world for expanding market. These giants strengthen themselves through merger and acquisition through the world.

Third, all manufactures are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments overseas.

Fifth, this industry is affected by the people’s income level and consuming preference, with the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to enhance the quality of life, especially in underdevelopment regions where have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of confectionery will increase.

Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is very mature and competitive, the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Confectionery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Confectionery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 18300 million US$ in 2024, from 15000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mars(US)

Mondelez International(US)

Nestle(CH)

Meiji Holdings(JP)

Ferrero Group(IT)

Hershey Foods(US)

Arcor(AR)

Perfetti Van Melle(NL)

Haribo(DE)

Lindt and SprÃ¼ngli(CH)

Barry Callebaut(CH)

Yildiz Holding(TR)

August Storck(DE)

General Mills(US)

Orion Confectionery(KR)

Uniconf(RU)

Lotte Confectionery(KR)

Bourbon Corp(JP)

Crown Confectionery(KR)

Roshen Confectionery(UA)

Ferrara Candy(US)

Orkla ASA(NO)

Raisio Group(FI)

Morinaga(JP)

Cemoi(FR)

Jelly Belly(US)

Cloetta(NL)

Ritter Sport(DE)

Petra Foods(SG)

Amul(IN)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sugar confectionery

Chocolate

Gum

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wedding

Festivals

Other

Highlights of the Global Confectionery report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Confectionery market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Confectionery market.

Chapter 1, to describe Confectionery Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Confectionery , with sales, revenue, and price of Confectionery , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Confectionery , for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

, for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Confectionery market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Confectionery sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

