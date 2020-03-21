Cotinine Screening Devices Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2028

Smoking is one of the most hazardous causes leading to various chronic illnesses, worldwide. According to the American Lung Association, smoking is responsible for 1 in 5 deaths in the US, annually. Cotinine is a metabolite of nicotine and is a type of alkaloid that is found in tobacco. It is toxic that produces stimulation of the central nervous system and autonomic ganglia in humans. After the body metabolizes nicotine post-ingestion, cotinine is produced. It is also used as a biomarker for exposure to tobacco. Cotinine is typically detectable for approximately 2 days after the use of tobacco and thus, have an in vivo half-life of almost 20 hours. Cotinine screening devices are devices used for screening presence of cotinine in the body. Cotinine screening devices measure or detect the presence of cotinine or nicotine in urine, blood, saliva or at times in the hair. Different cotinine screening devices are available in the market that are used for testing a person’s smoking status. People

Cotinine Screening Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Constant technological advancements in cotinine screening devices is highly responsible for driving the market for cotinine screening devices. Growing awareness on cotinine screening devices and government support for anti-smoking campaigns is also expected to drive the market for cotinine screening devices during the forecast period. Cotinine screenings are also being incorporated for wellness and several institutions and organizations test for cotinine prior interviews or admissions. Increasing awareness on side-effects of smoking has led to a smoking cessation environment, globally. Cotinine screening devices are used to track a person’s smoking status. This is also anticipated to boost the market growth for cotinine screening devices market during the forecast period. However, low product penetration across regions and several false-positive limitations are expected to hinder the market growth for cotinine screening devices over the forecast period.

Cotinine Screening Devices Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, Cotinine Screening Devices Market has been segmented on the basis of Test type, Detection type, end users and geography.

On the basis of product type, Cotinine Screening Devices Market can be segmented as:

Blood Tests

Urine Tests

Saliva Tests

Hair Tests

On the basis of detection type, Cotinine Screening Devices Market can be segmented as:

Qualitative Detection

Quantitative Detection

On the basis of end users, Cotinine Screening Devices Market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Laboratories

Rehabilitation Centers

Clinics

Others

On the basis of geography, Cotinine Screening Devices Market can be segmented as:

North- America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Cotinine Screening Devices Market: Overview

Global Cotinine Screening Devices market is expected to grow significantly owing it to the increasing unhealthy lifestyle, globally. Employee screening and wellness programs are being incorporated worldwide. Cotinine screening devices are being extensively used for testing for tobacco use and even to analyze smoking patterns. People going through smoking cessations are often tested for cotinine. Cotinine screening devices for blood testing have evolved from taking days to quantitatively detecting cotinine within minutes. Cotinine screening devices for hair testing are expensive and require professional laboratory equipment. These tests are not rapid and take days. Saliva testing for cotinine involve swab cotinine screening devices. Cotinine screening devices available in the market can quantitatively as well as qualitatively detect cotinine content in the body. All cotinine screening devices, except the hair testing devices, are used for employee screening and wellness programs.

Cotinine Screening Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geography wise, Cotinine Screening Devices market is divided into eight regions viz. North-America, Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan, China, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North America’s Cotinine Screening Devices market is expanding because of growing product penetration and adoption rate and it will remain dominant over the period of forecast due to high number of healthcare facilities and expenditure. Rapid increase in smoking cases also contributes to the share in the region. Europe’s Cotinine Screening Devices market is also expected to grow at a significant rate due to improved availability and affordability in the product range of Cotinine Screening Devices. Asia-Pacific’s Cotinine Screening Devices market is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate due to poor awareness about Cotinine Screening Devices and low healthcare expenditure.

Cotinine Screening Devices Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the Global Cotinine Screening Devices market identified across the value chain include: Alere, AlcoPro, Jant Pharmacal Corporation,PTS Diagnostics, Mossman Associates, Nano-Ditech Corp, LifeSign LLC, ALFA Scientific, and Ameritek USA.