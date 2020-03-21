Crude Oil Desalter Market: Qualitative Opportunities Overview 2025 | Alfa Laval, Canadian, Petroleum Processing Equipment, Frames, Forum Energy Technologies, Schlumberger

The crude oil produced in oil fields is accompanied by water, which must be removed as it contains dissolved salts such as sodium chloride, calcium chloride, and magnesium chloride.

Rising demand from European region is a major driver for the growth of the Crude Oil Desalter market.

In 2018, the global Crude Oil Desalter market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Crude Oil Desalter status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Crude Oil Desalter development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alfa Laval

Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment

Frames

Forum Energy Technologies

Schlumberger

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Infrastructure

Consumables

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil Field

Oil Refineries

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

