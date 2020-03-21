Digital Intraoral Sensors and Consumables Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2028

Researchmoz added most up-to-date research on “Global Market Study on Digital Intraoral Sensors and Consumables: Cost-effectiveness of Intraoral Sensors over Traditional Intraoral X-rays to Propel Demand Through 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Digital Intraoral Sensors and Consumables Market offers an 8-year forecast on the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. This covers diverse sections, such as the Executive summary, Analysis and Forecast, Supply Demand Scenario, Competition Assessment and Research Methodology & Assumptions. The key players in the Digital Intraoral Sensors and Consumables market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, launching new products and adoption of new technologies.

Report Overview: In terms of revenue, the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2018-2028. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the market dynamics that can influence the growth of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market over the forecast period. Insights on the key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market are presented in the report.

Digital Intraoral Sensors and Consumables Market key competitors covered, with production, price, revenue (value) and Digital Intraoral Sensors and Consumables market share, Profiles/Analysis, Sales Area and Its Competitors for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Carestream Dental LLC

Danaher Corporation

DRR DENTAL SE

Acteon Group

Suni Medical ImagingInc.

Owandy Radiology

Dentsply Sirona

Ray Medical

FONA Dental

Midmark Corporation



The product types covered in the report include:

Dental Digital Intraoral Sensors

Consumables

Intraoral Phosphor Storage Plates

Dental Image Plate Scanners

Intraoral Cameras

The next section analyses the digital intraoral sensors and consumables market on the basis of the end users and presents forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the next 8 years. The end users covered in the report include:

Dental Laboratories

Dental Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Geographically, this Digital Intraoral Sensors and Consumables Market report is segmented into several key Regions,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

Globally, the rising technological advancements for increasing demand for dental intraoral sensors and consumable devices for improved treatment of oral problems is anticipated to upsurge the growth of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. There is an increasing medical evidence that oral health can affect overall health, and that the condition of gums and teeth may be an early warning for other diseases and medical conditions. Tooth decay is the most common childhood disease and is considered as the most widespread chronic disease globally. Whereas, periodontal disease begins as a chronic inflammation of the gums. Periodontal diseases are prevalent in both urbanized and developing countries and generally affect around 20-50% of the worldwide population. Increase in the prevalence of periodontal disease and tooth decay in adolescents, adults, and older individuals increase the demand for dental digital intraoral sensors, intraoral cameras, intraoral scanners, and intraoral storage plates. This further is expected to drive the growth of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market.

Furthermore, rising dental expenditure is driving the growth of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. Total dental expenditure increased in 2016 to 3% from 2015. Growing emphasis on dental health is also accelerating the growth of digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. Integration of oral health into primary care increases the potential demand for digital intraoral sensors and consumables.

To understand and evaluate opportunities in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market, the report offers the market forecast on the basis of product type, and end user. The report provides analysis of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market in terms of market value (US$ Mn). The report begins with the Digital Intraoral Sensors and Consumables market definition, followed by definitions of the different digital intraoral sensors and consumables types. The market dynamics section includes PMRs analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. Opportunity analysis provided in the section allows clients to better equip with crystal clear decision-making insights.

