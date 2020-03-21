Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Influential Trends with Key Highlights 2025 – Veeam Software, Bluelock Privacy, Zerto, Amazon Web Services Inc, IBM Corporation and Others

Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Report provides an overview of latest technologies and in-depth analysis that reflect top vendor’s portfolios and technology; examines the strategic planning, challenges of leading brands and market opportunities for newcomers.

North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Disaster Recovery as a Service (DraaS) is mainly driven owing to vast cost & flexibility of cloud based disaster recovery solutions as compared to traditional disaster recovery solutions. Moreover, other benefits which includes simplicity in testing, faster data recovery along with automation work in favor of DRaaS solutions in comparison to traditional disaster recovery plans considering the global scenario.The regional analysis of Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

Leading Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Players

Veeam Software

Bluelock Privacy

Zerto

Amazon Web Services Inc

IBM Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The Detailed Segments and Sub-Segment of the Market are Explained Below:

By Deployment Mode:

– Premises-to-Cloud

– Cloud-to-Cloud

By Enterprise Size:

– Small Organizations

– Large Organizations

By Vertical:

– Government

– Retail

– Communication and Technology

– Healthcare

– BFSI

– Others

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

