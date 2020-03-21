Dishwashing in Philippines Market Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyReports.com has been added report of “Dishwashing in the Philippines” to its Research Database.

Description:-

Dishwashing Market Philippines 2022

Hand dishwashing in liquid form performs better than the paste format, which remained present in the Philippines at the end of the review period, due to prevailing consumer habits, such as the perception that it offers greater value for money compared to liquid hand dishwashing. However, paste holds a low share of hand dishwashing in the Philippines. The primary reason for consumers choosing the liquid format is related to its relative ease when being dispensed; dishwashing liquids are usually p…

The Dishwashing in Philippines market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Headlines

Prospects

Liquid Format Performs Better Than Paste in Hand Dishwashing

Not Least Due To Enjoying Stronger Marketing

Strong Growth Rates Projected for Hand Dishwashing Due To Low Penetration Rates of Dishwashers

Competitive Landscape

Procter & Gamble Philippines Inc Leads Hand Dishwashing

Premiumisation Arrives in Hand Dishwashing

Relaxed Regulations Allow New Brands To Compete in the Category

Category Indicators

Table 1 Household Possession of Dishwashers 2012-2017

Category Data

Executive Summary

Multinational Players Continue To Dominate Home Care in the Philippines

Healthy Volume and Value Growth Levels Expected Over the Forecast Period

Home Care Imbued With Multifunctional Properties Attract Consumers

Marketing Tactics and Promotional Deals Continue To Be Most Effective Way To Sustain Share

Unmet Potential Within the Philippines

Market Indicators

Table 8 Households 2012-2017

Market Data

