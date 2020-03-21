Drill Collar Market By Products, Manufacturers, Services, Consumption, Applications and Forecast 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Drill Collar Market Size Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Drill Collar market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Drill Collar volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Drill Collar market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Drilling Tools

Hunting PLC

Vallourec

Vigor Drilling

Stabil Drill

ACE O.C.T.G.

Workstrings

American Oilfield Tools

Superior Drillpipe Manufacturing

International Drilling Services

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Standard Steel Drill Collar

Non-magnetic Drill Collar

Segment by Application

Oil exploration

Gas exploration

Table of Contents

1 Drill Collar Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Drill Collar

1.2 Drill Collar Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Drill Collar Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Standard Steel Drill Collar

1.2.3 Non-magnetic Drill Collar

1.3 Drill Collar Segment by Application

1.3.1 Drill Collar Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil exploration

1.3.3 Gas exploration

1.4 Global Drill Collar Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Drill Collar Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Drill Collar Market Size

1.5.1 Global Drill Collar Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Drill Collar Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Drill Collar Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Drill Collar Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Drill Collar Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Drill Collar Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Drill Collar Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Drill Collar Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Drill Collar Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Drill Collar Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Drill Collar Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Drill Collar Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Drill Collar Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Drill Collar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Drill Collar Production

3.4.1 North America Drill Collar Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Drill Collar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Drill Collar Production

3.5.1 Europe Drill Collar Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Drill Collar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Drill Collar Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Drill Collar Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Drill Collar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Drill Collar Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Drill Collar Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Drill Collar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Drill Collar Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Drill Collar Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Drill Collar Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Drill Collar Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Drill Collar Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Drill Collar Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Drill Collar Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Drill Collar Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Drill Collar Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Drill Collar Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Drill Collar Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Drill Collar Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Drill Collar Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Drill Collar Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Drill Collar Business

7.1 Drilling Tools

7.1.1 Drilling Tools Drill Collar Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Drill Collar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Drilling Tools Drill Collar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Hunting PLC

7.2.1 Hunting PLC Drill Collar Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Drill Collar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Hunting PLC Drill Collar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Vallourec

7.3.1 Vallourec Drill Collar Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Drill Collar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Vallourec Drill Collar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Vigor Drilling

7.4.1 Vigor Drilling Drill Collar Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Drill Collar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Vigor Drilling Drill Collar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Stabil Drill

7.5.1 Stabil Drill Drill Collar Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Drill Collar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Stabil Drill Drill Collar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ACE O.C.T.G.

7.6.1 ACE O.C.T.G. Drill Collar Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Drill Collar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ACE O.C.T.G. Drill Collar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Workstrings

7.7.1 Workstrings Drill Collar Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Drill Collar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Workstrings Drill Collar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 American Oilfield Tools

7.8.1 American Oilfield Tools Drill Collar Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Drill Collar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 American Oilfield Tools Drill Collar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Superior Drillpipe Manufacturing

7.9.1 Superior Drillpipe Manufacturing Drill Collar Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Drill Collar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Superior Drillpipe Manufacturing Drill Collar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 International Drilling Services

7.10.1 International Drilling Services Drill Collar Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Drill Collar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 International Drilling Services Drill Collar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Drill Collar Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Drill Collar Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Drill Collar

8.4 Drill Collar Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Drill Collar Distributors List

9.3 Drill Collar Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Drill Collar Market Forecast

11.1 Global Drill Collar Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Drill Collar Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Drill Collar Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Drill Collar Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Drill Collar Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Drill Collar Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Drill Collar Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Drill Collar Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Drill Collar Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Drill Collar Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Drill Collar Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Drill Collar Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Drill Collar Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Drill Collar Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Drill Collar Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Drill Collar Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

