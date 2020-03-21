Drug Eluting Balloon Market Expected To Grow At High CAGR Of During The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global drug eluting balloon market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacturing, commercialization, and provision of e eluting balloons and new players planning to enter the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a market snapshot, providing overall information on various segments considered in the scope of the study. The section also provides information and data analysis of the global drug eluting balloon market in terms of product, drug coating technology, end-user, and region.

The global drug eluting balloon market has been segmented based on product, drug coating technology, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been classified into coronary drug eluting balloons, peripheral drug eluting balloons, and others. The others segment comprises renal and urology drug eluting balloons. Based on drug coating technology, the market has been divided into Paccocath, FreePac, TransPax, EnduraCoat, and others. The others segment includes the proprietary drug coating technology of BD, Bioshell coating matrix, Biotronik specific coating, and Unicoat. Based on end-user, the global drug eluting balloon market has been segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, CATH labs, and others. Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers is expected to propel the global drug eluting balloon market during the forecast period.

Bottom-up approach has been employed for determining the size of the global drug eluting balloon market, using various market indicators obtained from secondary sources, which include analysis of launched products and mapping of sale of drug eluting balloon of top market players in specific regions. Top-down approach has been used to derive the market size of different product segments, wherein revenue of all publicly listed market players was obtained through secondary sources and analyzed for sales by narrowing down to revenue percentage for product segment through extensive analysis of annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, primary interviews, and others. Data triangulation is based on both secondary research (top-down and bottom- up approaches) and primary research. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. Market size and forecast, in terms of US$ Mn, for each segment has been provided for the period of 2016 to 2026. The report also provides compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in percentage for each segment for the forecast period, i.e. from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends that have significant impact on the global drug eluting balloon market and may influence it in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided to explain the intensity of competition in the market across geographic regions. Competitive scenario existing among the market players has been evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. These analyses are likely to help market players take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and grow their share in the global drug eluting balloon market. The report also comprises price comparison analysis, major mergers & acquisitions, reimbursement scenario by region/global market, overview of clinical trials, patent landscape, and epidemiological overview of cardiovascular diseases, key market trends, value chain analysis, and Porter’s five forces analysis.

In terms of region, the global drug eluting balloon market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period, i.e. from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The report also provides market size and forecast for major countries in the above mentioned regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and growth opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Competitive landscape section of the report provides analysis of market share of key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global drug eluting balloon market.

Major players operating in the global drug eluting balloon market are Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Opto Circuits (India) Limited, Terumo Corporation, Surmodics, Inc, and Biotronik.

The global drug eluting balloon market has been segmented as follows:

Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market, by Product Type

Coronary Drug Eluting Balloon

Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloon

Others

Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market, by Drug Coating Technology

Paccocath

FreePac

TransPax

EnduraCoat

Others

Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market, by End-user

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

CATH Labs

Others

Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



