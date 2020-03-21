Dyslexia Treatments Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2027

Dyslexia is neurologically based and often hereditary. It is associated with difficulties in reading, writing, spelling and organization. Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging shows that the brains of people with dyslexia develop and function in a different way.3 Dyslexia makes fluent reading difficult, which affects not only academic success but also self-esteem and social-emotional development. The long-term effects of dyslexia on young adults include school failure, depression and increased risk of suicide, delinquency and reoffending. Indeed, surveys show that amongst the high percentage of illiterate people in prison, a disproportionate number have dyslexia.The systems.

Dyslexia treatments Market: Drivers and Restraints

Treatment for dyslexia is expected to propel owing the cost incurred by the public from the failure to master basic literacy skills in the primary school years. For instance in the UK, the cost incurred is between US$ 6,746 and US$ 58,015.60 per individual to the age of 37, and between US$ 6,746 over a lifetime. This brings to a total of US$ 267.14 Mn to US$ 3.37 Bn. Moreover, there are number of market players trying to leverage the dyslexia treatment market potential through undertaking clinical trial. There are also research undertaken to understand the different traits of the brain.

Dyslexia treatments Market: Segmentation

On the basis of drug type the dyslexia treatments market can be segment as:

Cyclizine

Meclizine

Dimenhydrinate

Methylphenidate

On the basis of distribution channel the dyslexia treatments market can be segment as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Dyslexia treatments Market: Overview

Dyslexia is a neurodevelopmental disorder that is characterised by slow and inaccurate word recognition. Developmental dyslexia causes difficulties with accurate and fluent word recognition and spelling. No two dyslexic students present the same set of symptoms and hence there are many efforts undertaken by researchers to overcome these challenges. This challenge sometime makes it difficult for the educators to identify the most effective teaching solutions. Researchers hence, now group the commonly forms observed into different categories to make finding treatment easier.

Dyslexia treatments Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, dyslexia treatments market has been divided into seven regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia- Pacific excluding Japan, Japan Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to remain the dominating region while Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a fastest growing region. Neuroscientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The researchers discovered that in people with dyslexia, the brain has a diminished ability to acclimate to a repeated input — a trait known as neural adaptation. Europe is the second largest region with market players using the strategy of acquisition to mark its market position. These players are using technology development to distinguish themselves from the rest of the players. For instance, Nordic private equity house Verdane Capital acquired Norwegian software business Lingit, which provides literacy support for people with dyslexia. The software helps an individual with spelling, reading and vocabulary in text processing programs for computers and tablets.

Dyslexia treatments Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the dyslexia treatments market participants are The Himmel Group, DK Pharmachem, Pfizer Inc., RPG Life Sciences Ltd, Wallace Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cian Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Rhodes Pharmaceuticals, L.P., Purdue Pharma, Apotex Corporation and Unither Pharmaceuticals.