E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market – Detection Imaging to Remain Dominant Segment Based on Application

The e-beam wafer inspection system market has immense development opportunities due to the rising appropriation of these systems by semiconductor manufacturers for their high-quality inspection. Since the semiconductor business is quickly developing and extending its development limit, there would be a massive need for more wafer inspection systems amid the forecast period. However, this market is exceptionally capital oriented and technologically advanced in nature. Hermes Microvision is the most overwhelming player in the market and takes over the majority of the market share. Since the semiconductor business is developing and expanding, the demand for wafer inspection system is anticipated to increase amid the forecast period. This popularity for wafer inspection system will open up new opportunities in the market for manufactures, steering in new vendors, therefore swelling the competition.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global E-beam wafer inspection system market is anticipated to flourish with a strong CAGR of 17.5% during forecast period from 2015 to 2025. ASML Holding N.V. (Netherlands), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), KLA Tencor Corporation (The U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Lam Research Corporation (The U.S.), Synopsys Inc. (The U.S.)Integrated Device Technology Inc. (The U.S.), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), and Applied Materials Inc. (The U.S.) are some of the key companies dominating the global E-beam wafer inspection system market. In year 2016, Asia pacific was evaluated to be the most dominant region among all, with 60% of market shares. Based on application, the defect imaging emerged as the largest application segment with a share of 38.5% in the market in year 2016. It is foreseen to remain prevailing through the duration of the forecast period.

Miniaturization to Boost the Global E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market

Wafers are imperative equipment that are integrated in smaller devices. It is crucial to inspect for faults and defects for these devices to run error-free for quite a while. E-beam inspection system helps in the detection of the any errors or flaws in compact gadgets, for example, smartphones, MEMs, laptops among numerous others. Due to this, with the developing demand for developing miniature versions which are aimed at enhancing the complete performance over several industries, the usage of these wafer inspection systems is expected to rise, along these lines giving stimulating the market. E-beam id cards employed for finding flaws in the voltage-balance alongside minute defects. It further helps in reducing the charging of the wafer surface. These elements are likely to support the progress of the market in the coming years. However, the market may face obstruction from the presence of some alternate inspection gadgets over various regions.

The increase in the appropriation of specialized devices and consumer electronic equipment, for example, tablets, wearables, smartphones, LEDs, LCDs, and SSDs have resulted in the high requirement for superior quality semiconductors, for example, silicon-based wafers. Likewise, the rising fame of several novel and emerging technologies, for example, IoT, M2M, UHD TVs, vehicle robotization, and hybrid laptops is additionally driving the demand for semiconductor wafers. This recent increase in the demand for semiconductor wafers subsequently fosters the need for wafer inspection systems to keep a check on the process and nature of the wafers.