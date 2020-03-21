Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market to Change the Face of Automotive Industry

The global electric vehicle charging stations market is prognosticated to witness a massively positive growth trajectory. According to a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the market is anticipated undergo promising growth opportunities on account of the rising popularity and demand for electric vehicles (EVs). Presently, there are a number of noteworthy participants in the world electric vehicle charging market, such as Siemens AG, ClipperCreek, ChargePoint, Inc., and AeroVironment, Inc.

The worldwide electric vehicle charging station market is relied upon to achieve a valuation of US$37.48 bn by 2025. TMR ventures the market to ascend at a vigorous 30.8% CAGR over the coming years. Territorially, Asia Pacific held the most noteworthy share of the worldwide market, and the Middle East and Africa market is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 61.6% in over the duration of forecast i.e. 2017 to 2025.

Improving Infrastructure Boosts Asia Pacific Market for EV Charging Stations

Based on technology, the market will be dominated by level 2 chargers, i.e. the chargers offering capacities between 120 to 240 Volts. Being cost effective than fast charging level 3 chargers, and better that level 1 chargers are the factors pushing this segment. Based on the end utility, use in residential section domineered the market in 2016, and is expected to remain popular over the forecast duration. With the surge in the sales of electronic vehicles across the globe, even commercial and retail segments are anticipated to face better market opportunities.

Regionally, due to favorable government rules and rising awareness about the environment, Asia Pacific is set to emerge as the leading market. The improvement in infrastructure and disposable incomes of people are additional factors that will augment the market upsurge.

Technological Innovations to Offer Lucrative Market Opportunity

The V2G (vehicle to grid) system empowers the stream of energy between a matrix and electric drive vehicles and furthermore gives a system to enable the proprietor to speak with the power lattice. This system likewise empowers request reaction administrations, which expands the productivity of the system amid substantial burdens. The V2G innovation empowers the utilization of EVs as circulated stockpiling gadgets and furthermore helps in sparing the cost of electrical systems by giving control administrations, top load service, and request reaction and turning saves. This will prompt the expanded reception of V2G, which will be one of the significant patterns picking up footing in the electrical auto charging station market in the coming years.