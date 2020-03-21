Endovascular Treatment Devices Market Expected To Have An Industry Size And Share By 2022

Summary

The global market for endovascular treatment devices (EVAR and TEVAR) was worth nearly REDACTED in 2016. The market is expected to reach nearly REDACTED in 2017 and more than REDACTED by 2022, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2017 through 2022. This high growth is fueled by increasing acceptance of endovascular procedures (EVAR and TEVAR) and increasing diagnosis of aortic aneurysms (AAAs and TAAs) worldwide.

In 2016, the U.S. accounted for REDACTED of the global market, or REDACTED. The U.S. market should approach nearly REDACTED in 2017 and reach REDACTED by 2022, increasing at a CAGR of REDACTED from 2017 through 2022. Regionally, the U.S. is expected to maintain dominance in the global market of endovascular treatment. Those wishing to invest in the endovascular treatment devices market ought to strongly consider high-growth areas such as endovascular abdominal aortic repair (EVAR) and thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR) devices and technologies. The market is growing primarily due to the growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, continuous technological advancements, increasing adoption of endovascular techniques, and positive reimbursement and other healthcare reforms.

Report Scope

Endovascular treatment includes procedure types such as EVAR and TEVAR. Aneurysm types include infrarenal, juxtarenal and thoracic. This report is an analytical business tool with the primary purpose of providing a thorough evaluation of the global market for endovascular treatment for aneurysms. The format of this study includes the following:

– Detailed description, including demographics and cost burden, of aortic diseases (abdominal aortic aneurysms and thoracic aortic aneurysms) and aneurysm types (e.g., infrarenal, juxtarenal and thoracic).

– Detailed description and analysis of endovascular treatment devices including EVAR and TEVAR.

– Market characterization, including unmet need, market size, and segmentation (by region and treatment).

– Market drivers and restraints.

– Detailed market projections through 2022.

– Competition and market shares.

– Key marketed and pipeline (R&D) products along with information about their regulatory status.

– Strategic landscape (mergers and acquisitions).

– Regulatory structure.

– Pricing and reimbursement.

– Observations and conclusions regarding the future of endovascular treatment.

– Profiles of market participants and associations.

Reasons for Doing This Study

Aneurysm is a complicated and potentially deadly condition affecting millions of patients worldwide. An aortic aneurysm is a disease of the aorta in which a bulge forms in a section of the aorta, disrupting the blood supply from the heart to the rest of the body. It can lead to a stretched and weakened aorta, which may further lead to death due to bursting of the aorta. The mortality rate of a ruptured AAA is more than 80%.

Open surgical repair was introduced in the early 1950s and has become the gold standard of AAA treatment. It has long-term follow-up data and is considered as a safe and durable surgical option. However, substantial blood loss during the procedure is a widespread concern due to laparotomy and clamping of the aorta. Endovascular aneurysm repair is a relatively new procedure and offers several benefits over the traditional open procedure. It is a minimally invasive approach used to insert a stent graft (AAA or TAA stent graft) into the diseased aorta and to exclude the aneurysm bulge from circulation.

Earlier it was an alternative treatment for patients with severe comorbidities. However, now EVAR and TEVAR procedures have become the preferred treatment options for patients suffering from aneurysms. Increasing acceptance of endovascular treatment is helping patients, surgeons, payers, and providers because of improved procedure technique, faster recovery, and fewer complications. The U.S. dominates the global endovascular treatment market, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). The large market shares of the U.S. and Europe can be attributed to greater accessibility of advanced technologies and the presence of a large number of leading market players. The growth of the endovascular devices and technology field during the forecast period is reflective of an increasing disease incidence, rising healthcare needs, escalated healthcare spending, improvement of regional infrastructure, and growing investments by the leading players and respective government agencies.

This report is the first edition to cover the market for endovascular treatment devices and technologies used to improve aneurysm repair, with analysis of its key growth areas and quantitative market projections for technologies and devices. This study attempts to provide the reader with information about and analysis of endovascular aneurysm repair techniques and their applications in dealing with todays current challenges associated with aneurysm repair.”

Report Includes

– 20 data tables and 14 additional tables

– A global overview of the endovascular treatment market with an emphasis on Endovascular Aortic Repair (EVAR) and Thoracic Endovascular Aortic/aneurysm Repair (TEVAR)

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Coverage of the endovascular treatment market’s regulatory structure, pricing and reimbursement, and marketed and pipelined products

– Information on endovascular surgery techniques, procedural risks and follow-up treatment, and the clinical need for endovascular procedures

– Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health, Cook Group Inc., Getinge AB and Terumo Corp.

