Energy Gel Products Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2027

A new research publication titled “Energy Gel Products Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” by Future Market Insights focusses on various market acumen on developments, trends, key players, growth drivers and forecasts across important regions. A detailed market segmentation is carried out which explores every angle of the energy gel products market.

Global Energy Gel Products Market: Dynamics

Awareness based marketing, increased retail shelf visibility, improvement of energy gels, growing demand for combination flavours, rising preference of gels over energy drinks and clean label products are few of the trends observed in the global energy gel market. The growth of the global energy gel market has been impacted by various factors which drive the growth, to name a few, the increasing health awareness which has spurred the consumption of energy drinks and energy gels, rising demand for flavoured energy gels, enhanced overall supply chain, rising demand for beverages, rise in domestic population coupled with high consumer preference for energy gel products, improved retailing, rising expenditure on research and development supported by government initiatives, high demand for premium products, and healthy eating habits with rising per capita income have impacted the global energy gel market in a positive way. However, certain aspects such as high working population which decreases the scope of consumption of energy gel, high competition, fluctuation in input costs, high production costs and improper sync between demand and supply have a restraining effect on the growth of the global energy gel market.

Global Energy Gel Products Market: Forecast

The global energy gel market is anticipated to grow at a robust rate during the assessment period. The global market is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 7.8% to reach a market evaluation of about US$ 1 Bn in 2027 from an evaluation of US$ 477 Mn in 2017. This market has seen a significant growth path since 2012.

Global Energy Gel Products Market: Key Segmental Highlights

The global energy gel market is segmented by flavour type (Fruit, Vanilla, Chocolate and others), by distribution channel (supermarket/hypermarket, specialty store, online store, others) and by region (North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East and Africa). The fruit flavour type segment has been further sub segmented into orange, strawberry, raspberry and lemon.

By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of high market share. It is expected to grow at a robust growth rate to reflect a value of about US$ 368 Mn by 2027.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment by distribution channel is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period to reflect a high CAGR of 8.7%. This segment stands second to the specialty store segment from market value standpoint and reflects high potential in the coming years

By flavour type, the fruit segment is anticipated to lead the market with a good CAGR. The chocolate segment is poised to reflect highest CAGR of 8.7% during the period of assessment

North America region is expected to be the fastest growing regions followed by Western Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). North America is poised to reflect a high CAGR of 8.5% by value during the period of assessment

Global Energy Gel Products Market: Competitive Landscape

The global energy gel market research report has included analyses on key players in the market. The companies such as Advanced Food Concepts, Inc.,Nutrition Works Ltd.,Boom Nutrition Inc.,Clif Bar & Company,EN-R-G Foods, LLC, Gatorade Company, Inc.,Hammer Nutrition Ltd.,Powerbar Inc.,Zipvit Ltd., and Scientific Sports Nutrition (Pty) Ltd., are profiled in this research study.

