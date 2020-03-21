Fiber Optic Cable Market Growth Factors and Demand Analysis to 2024 – Prysmian, HTGD, Furukawa, Corning, YOFC, Futong, Fujikura, Sumitomo, Tongding, CommScope, Sterlite, FiberHome, Jiangsu Etern, ZTT, General Cable, Belden, Fasten, Nexans, Kaile and LS

In the last Five years, along with the quick development with mobile upgrade programs and FTTX programs, global Fiber Optic Cables market is growing quite fast, with a CAGR at 11.45% from 2013 to 2018 in terms of volume from 328 million Fiber-Km to 564 million Fiber-Km.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption area of Fiber Optic Cables industry, over 70% of Fiber Optic Cables are consumed in this region. Factors in near-term demand include continuation of the FTTH construction effort and 5G deployment. Although the FTTH projects of China Telecom and China Unicom already have passed a large percentage of the homes in China’s major cities, the government’s requirement to improve broadband coverage in rural areas, as well as the 5G network construction in the next few years, may be a factor keeping demand for optical cable at high levels after 2017.

Get Sample Copy of Report at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/74847/

Besides Asia-Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption market, followed by Europe.

Compared to the concentrated optical fiber perform industry, the concentration of Fiber Optic Cables industry is low. Leading manufacturers are Prysmian, HTGD, Furukawa, Corning, YOFC, etc. Concentration rate of top 6 is 39.48% % in 2018, compare to 37.94% in 2013.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Prysmian, HTGD, Furukawa, Corning, YOFC, Futong, Fujikura, Sumitomo, Tongding, CommScope, Sterlite, FiberHome, Jiangsu Etern, ZTT, General Cable, Belden, Fasten, Nexans, Kaile and LS.

Fiber optic cable is a cable containing one or more optical fibers that are used to carry light. The optical fiber elements are typically individually coated with plastic layers and contained in a protective tube suitable for the environment where the cable will be deployed.

In general, bulk purchase is the majority market status. Though the giants have occupied considerable market share, there are still a large quantity of manufacturers of Fiber Optic Cables with small capacity around the world.

Although sales of Fiber Optic Cables brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Fiber Optic Cables field.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fiber Optic Cables (Fiber-optic Cable) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Fiber Optic Cable value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Single-Mode

Multi-Mode

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Long-Distance Communication

FTTx

Local Mobile Metro Network

Other Local Access Network

CATV

Multimode Fiber Applications

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.search4research.com/buy/74847

Key Strategies of leading players

Enhance productivity and optimizing back end manufacturing processes

Product enhancement through integrating new strategies involving big data, advanced analytics into traditional manufacturing processes

Growing businesses through serving into new application areas and identifying pockets of growth in emerging markets

Focusing on cost effective production of devices with stability and robustness

Strategies for Product differentiation and adjusting to the life cycle changes

Strengthening collaboration with suppliers and distributors

More focused strategies are found in the report

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fiber Optic Cable consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fiber Optic Cable market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fiber Optic Cable manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fiber Optic Cable with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fiber Optic Cable submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Get More Information about this report at https://www.search4research.com/industry-reports/74847/global-fiber-optic-cables-fiber-optic-cable-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Contact Us:

Call: +1-707-633-0404

Email: [email protected]

About Us:

Search4Research.com is the most prominent online store for market research reports and solutions to many companies around the world. We have been helping our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose the most relevant and affordable research reports and solutions from various publishers. We also update our collection daily to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most comprehensive database of expert insights on the global industries, companies, trends and products.