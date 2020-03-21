Flexible and Transparent Displays Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Flexible and Transparent Displays Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

A flexible display is an electronic visual display which is flexible in nature

Global flexible & transparent displays market is being driven by growth in consumer electronics, retail, automotive and other end user segments. Growing use of Head-Up Displays (HUDs) in luxury cars, surging demand for interactive classes in education sector, rising demand for flexible displays in healthcare sector, increasing adoption for curved televisions and smartphones, etc., are expected to propel growth in flexible & transparent displays market across the world in the coming years. Growing trend towards smart wearables such as wearable wrist bands, smartwatches, smart glasses, etc., increasing use of digital signage, mounting need for Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs) in defense sector and gaming & entertainment industry is also anticipated to fuel growth in global flexible and transparent displays market through 2020. The global Flexible and Transparent Displays market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Flexible and Transparent Displays volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flexible and Transparent Displays market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung

LG

AU Optronics

Sony

Toshiba

HPE

Kent Displays

Fujitsu

Corning

Sharp

Panasonic

Toppan Printing

Mitsubishi Electric

Epson

NanoLumens

Plastic Logic

NEC Displays Solutions

Philips

Universal Display

E Ink Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

OLED

LCD Segment by Application

Retail

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Defense

Education

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Flexible and Transparent Displays Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flexible and Transparent Displays

1.2 Flexible and Transparent Displays Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 OLED

1.2.3 LCD

1.3 Flexible and Transparent Displays Segment by Application

1.3.1 Flexible and Transparent Displays Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Consumer electronics

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Defense

1.3.6 Education

1.3 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Market Size

1.4.1 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Flexible and Transparent Displays Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Flexible and Transparent Displays Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flexible and Transparent Displays Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Flexible and Transparent Displays Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Flexible and Transparent Displays Production

3.4.1 North America Flexible and Transparent Displays Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Flexible and Transparent Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Flexible and Transparent Displays Production

3.5.1 Europe Flexible and Transparent Displays Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Flexible and Transparent Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Flexible and Transparent Displays Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Flexible and Transparent Displays Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Flexible and Transparent Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Flexible and Transparent Displays Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Flexible and Transparent Displays Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Flexible and Transparent Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Flexible and Transparent Displays Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Flexible and Transparent Displays Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Flexible and Transparent Displays Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Flexible and Transparent Displays Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Flexible and Transparent Displays Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flexible and Transparent Displays Business

7.1 Samsung

7.1.1 Samsung Flexible and Transparent Displays Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Flexible and Transparent Displays Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Samsung Flexible and Transparent Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 LG

7.2.1 LG Flexible and Transparent Displays Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Flexible and Transparent Displays Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 LG Flexible and Transparent Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 AU Optronics

7.3.1 AU Optronics Flexible and Transparent Displays Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Flexible and Transparent Displays Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 AU Optronics Flexible and Transparent Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sony

7.4.1 Sony Flexible and Transparent Displays Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Flexible and Transparent Displays Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sony Flexible and Transparent Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Toshiba

7.5.1 Toshiba Flexible and Transparent Displays Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Flexible and Transparent Displays Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Toshiba Flexible and Transparent Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 HPE

7.6.1 HPE Flexible and Transparent Displays Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Flexible and Transparent Displays Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 HPE Flexible and Transparent Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Kent Displays

7.7.1 Kent Displays Flexible and Transparent Displays Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Flexible and Transparent Displays Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Kent Displays Flexible and Transparent Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Fujitsu

7.8.1 Fujitsu Flexible and Transparent Displays Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Flexible and Transparent Displays Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Fujitsu Flexible and Transparent Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Corning

7.9.1 Corning Flexible and Transparent Displays Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Flexible and Transparent Displays Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Corning Flexible and Transparent Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Sharp

7.10.1 Sharp Flexible and Transparent Displays Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Flexible and Transparent Displays Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Sharp Flexible and Transparent Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Panasonic

7.12 Toppan Printing

7.13 Mitsubishi Electric

7.14 Epson

7.15 NanoLumens

7.16 Plastic Logic

7.17 NEC Displays Solutions

7.18 Philips

7.19 Universal Display

7.20 E Ink

8 Flexible and Transparent Displays Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Flexible and Transparent Displays Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Flexible and Transparent Displays

8.4 Flexible and Transparent Displays Industrial Chain Analysis

