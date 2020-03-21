Genetic Testing Services Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

This report on the global genetic testing services market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments of the market.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research represents a bulk of our research efforts along with the information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involves the study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn of each segment and sub-segment for the period from 2017 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates of each segment of the global genetic testing services market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competition scenario in the global genetic testing services market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 and the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the period from 2017 to 2025 have been provided for all segments, considering 2016 as the base year. Market size estimations involve in-depth study of features of different types of genetic testing services. Additionally, market-related factors such as rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, projected launch of new tests in various geographies, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Get To Know Discount On This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/2734

Genetic Testing Services Market: Segmentation

Genetic testing is a type of medical test which analyzes the changes in chromosomes, proteins, or genes, which may be caused due to any suspected genetic condition or disease. Genetic testing is also performed on tumors to diagnose cancer and plan the treatment.

Based on type, the genetic testing services market has been segmented into prenatal testing, newborn screening, predictive & presymptomatic testing, pharmacogenomic testing, and others. The predictive & presymptomatic testing segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global market during the forecast period.

Based on service provider, the genetic testing services market has been classified into hospital-based laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, specialty clinics, and others. The hospital-based laboratories segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the genetic testing services market has been divided into oncology, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and others. The oncology segment held a major share of the market in 2016.

Genetic Testing Services Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global genetic testing services has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Every region has been further segmented into major countries in the respective region..

The report also profiles major players operating in the global genetic testing services market, based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Genomic Health, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Ambry Genetics, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., CENTOGENE AG, and 23andMe, Inc.

The global genetic testing services market has been segmented as follows:

Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Test Type

Prenatal Testing

Newborn Screening

Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing

Pharmacogenomic Testing

Others

Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Service Provider

Hospital-based Laboratories

Diagnostic laboratories

Specialty Clinics

Others

Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Application

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Rest of MEA.



Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/2734