Global Automotive Paint and Coating Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Automotive Paint & Coating is paint or coating used on vehicle bodies and other components. Generally, it refers to automotive OEM coating and automotive refinish coating.

Scope of the Report:

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high production of automotive paint & coating in the international market, the current demand for automotive paint & coating product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan, Germany, and US, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Automotive Paint & Coating is mainly produced by PPG, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon and Kansai, and these companies occupied 74.11% market share in 2014.

China, Japan, Germany, US are major consumption regions in Automotive Paint & Coating production market.

The worldwide market for Automotive Paint & Coating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Automotive Paint & Coating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PPG Industries

BASF

Axalta Coating Systems

NIPPON

Kansai

KCC Corporation

AKZO NOBEL

Valspar

Sherwin-Williams

Strong Chemical

Kinlita

PRIME

YATU

FUTIAN Chemical Industry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Water-based Coating

Solvent Coatings

Powder Coatings

High Solid Coatings

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aftermarkets

OEMs

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Paint & Coating product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Paint & Coating, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Paint & Coating in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Paint & Coating competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Paint & Coating breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automotive Paint & Coating market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Paint & Coating sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Paint & Coating Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Paint & Coating by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Paint & Coating by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Paint & Coating by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Paint & Coating by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Automotive Paint & Coating by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Paint & Coating Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Paint & Coating Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Automotive Paint & Coating Market Forecast (2019-2024)



