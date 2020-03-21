Global Automotive Refinish Market Size and Growth Rate to 2024 is Examined in a Latest Research

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Automotive Refinish Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Automotive refinish are a functional coating formulated to be used on damaged surfaces of automotive exteriors in order to restore them, realizing the same feeling of color as that of new vehicles.

Scope of the Report:

The global automotive refinish market size was USD 2.2 billion in 2016 and increasing automotive refinish demand in light of rising road collisions and aftermarket modifications will fuel market growth. Growing consumption of refinish coatings in automotive maintenance, repair, and aftermarket painting on account of excellent visual appearance, surface protection, resistance to corrosion, extreme weather, temperature, heat and water is expected to promote industry expansion.

Solvent borne technology accounted for 51% of the global Revenue share in 2016 and is expected to witness slow growth owing to stringent regulations on VOC emission levels. However, improvements in technologies and innovations have led to the development of high solid formulations. High solid formulations are widely used owing to high-quality finish and reduced emissions, which in turn will augment solvent borne coatings industry size over the forecast period.

The industry is extremely competitive in nature with the key players involved in R&D and continuous product innovation. PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams (Valspar), Axalta Coating Systems, Akzo Nobel, BASF were the major players and accounted for over 85% of the overall market share in 2016.

The worldwide market for Automotive Refinish is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Automotive Refinish in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams (Valspar)

Axalta Coating Systems

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solvent Borne

Water Borne

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Refinish product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Refinish, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Refinish in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Refinish competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Refinish breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automotive Refinish market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Refinish sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

