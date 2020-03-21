Global Bottled Water Products Market to be at Forefront by 2022

Report Scope

The market is segmented on the basis of packaging type: PET bottles, glass bottles and others. This report will also outline in detail the following product segments: still water, carbonated water and functional water.

This report identifies and analyzes the market based on product distribution channels: supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores and drugstores, grocery stores and club stores, and others. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers total revenues.

Segmented by retail-market use also included in this report: restaurants, sports teams, residential and online. Each segment is analyzed in terms of current global market size forecast for 2016 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2017 through 2022, and region sizing and forecasting for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW. In addition to the data, the report provides insight on market demand drivers and supplier strategies. Key players are also profiled as well as the bottled water value chain.

Report Includes:

– 70 data tables and 5 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets for bottled water products

– Analyses of global market trends, with data for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Insight into how enhanced water is finding a middle-ground niche alternative to either plain bottled water or soft drinks

– A breakdown of the global bottled water market into regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East

– Company profiles of major players in the market, including Acqua Minerale San Benedetto Spa, Bisleri International, Cg Roxane Llc, Mountain Valley Spring Water, Nestle Waters, Pepsico Inc., Unicer-Bebidas SA, Voss of Norway ASA

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Report

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Cost of Bottled Water

Legislation and Regulation

United States

Food Standards Australia New Zealand

Council of Canadians

European Union

Bottled Water Versus Tap Water

Supply Chain

Packaging

Product Development, Branding, Marketing

Private Label

Distribution

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threats from Substitutes

