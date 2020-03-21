Global Breast Pump Market 2019 Industry Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2024

Latest Report: Trends and Top Manufacturers analysis of “Breast Pump Market” research report Forecast to 2024

Breast pumps are devices used to suction milk from the breasts of lactating mothers and store it in a container to provide a continuous supply of breast milk for feeding their infants as and when required. For instance, when the mothers are not able to feed directly or are away for work, the stored milk can be fed to the infant by the caretakers. Breast pumps assist in triggering the milk ejection response from lactating mothers by creating a seal around the nipple and applying and releasing pressure.

The growth of the market is attributed to the rapid increase in working women population, inadequate maternity leave period and the growing awareness about the benefits and importance of breastfeeding. Other factors such as favourable reimbursement scenario, increasing healthcare expenditure by the government and technological developments in electric breast pumps will also help in the growth of the market. On the other hand, barriers such as high risk of contamination mainly in open system breast pumps, high maintenance of electricity battery pumps and hospital grade pumps, high cost of breast pumps coupled with low awareness, especially in under-developed countries such as Nigeria, Afghanistan and Bhutan are likely to restrain the market growth.

The world breast pump market is segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into manual breast pumps, battery powered breast pumps and electric breast pumps. By product type, the market is segmented into closed system breast pumps and open system breast pumps. Closed system breast pumps are both the highest revenue generating segment as well as the highest growing segment owing to higher benefits such as reduced risk of contamination and a preventive barrier between the pump and the milk collection kit. Based on application, the market is segmented into personal use pumps and healthcare/hospital grade pumps. In terms of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

The North America breast pump market will be the leading revenue-generating region whereas Asia-Pacific will be the highest growing region, owing to growing demand for breast pumps. Asia-Pacific breast pump market is set to grow at a promising CAGR of approximately 10% from 2015 to 2022, due to factors such as rising disposable income and highly unmet medical needs.

Philips

Medela

Pigeon

Ameda

Spectra Baby Products

Ardo Medical

NUK

Tommee Tippee

Dr.Brown’s

Chicco

Unimom

Lansinoh

Goodbaby

Evorie

Rikang Baby Products Company

Horigen

Xiaobaixiong Baby Products

Matyz Baby Products Company

Realbubee

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Manual Breast Pump

Electrical Breast Pump

For Workplace

For Homeuse

Others

