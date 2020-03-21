Global Disposable Tableware Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024

Latest Niche Market Research Study on “Global Disposable Tableware Market Research Report and Forecast to 2019-2024” added at Arcognizance.com

The disposable tableware is mainly made from paper, pulp, Polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, Starch Blends, biodegradable CPLA, PLA and Talc, etc，including the disposable plates, disposable bowls, disposable cups and disposable silverware.

Scope of the Report:

The main applications of disposable tableware are household and commercial use. Commercial use is dominating the end market, occupy for about 79.6 % of market share.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Disposable Tableware.

United States, Asia-Pacific and Europe are dominating the disposable tableware market; In North America, the market concentration rate is relatively high and dominated by few brands like Huhtamaki (Chinet), Dart(Solo), Dixie, International Paper, Hefty and Lollicup USA etc. Asia-Pacific especially in China, the market concentration rate is so low and dominated by lots of middle and small-sized manufacturers, and some manufacturers cooperated with overseas brand as OEM partners, like Taizhou Fuling Plastics produces disposable tableware in China and United States, but only for exporting.

Currently there are enormous waste of disposable tableware around the world, especially in the developing countries; with more and more consumers having strong environmental protection consciousness, and the government continuously promulgate legislation to protect the environment to reduce waste. In future, more and more disposable tableware will be made of the bioplastic like PLA resin, CPLA (modified PLA), and Starch Blends etc, and the bioplastic tableware will play more and more important roles.

The worldwide market for Disposable Tableware is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Disposable Tableware in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Huhtamaki(Chinet)

Dart(Solo)

Dixie

International Paper

Hefty

Lollicup USA

Solia

Natural Tableware

TrueChoicePack(TCP)

CKF Inc

Letica

Eco-Products

Taizhou Fuling Plastics

Snapcups

Swantex

Biopac

Dopla

Arkaplast

Kap Cones

Guangdong Huasheng Meto

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Disposable Cups

Disposable Plates

Disposable Bowls

Disposable Silverware

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Household

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Disposable Tableware product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Disposable Tableware, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Disposable Tableware in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Disposable Tableware competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Disposable Tableware breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Disposable Tableware market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Disposable Tableware sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Disposable Tableware Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Disposable Tableware Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Disposable Tableware by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Disposable Tableware by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Disposable Tableware by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Disposable Tableware by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Disposable Tableware by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Disposable Tableware Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Disposable Tableware Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Disposable Tableware Market Forecast (2019-2024)

