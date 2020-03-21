Global Dried Yeast Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2024

ARCognizance.com shared report “Dried Yeast Market” which covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Dried Yeast Market. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

Dry yeast is a yeast product which is dehydrated and dried by squeezing from the fresh yeast. Dry yeast includes the active dry yeast and inactive dry yeast and the instant dry yeast. The dry yeast products are mainly used in baker, brewer, wine, feed, pharmaceuticals industry etc.

Scope of the Report:

Globally, Europe is the largest producer and consumer, it occupies for more than 36 % of production share in 2014; UK Germany and France are the most important three countries in Europe. Asia is the second largest producer; China plays a more and more important role in Asia; In addition, Brazil, South Africa and Australia are also the important producer in the world.

The industry is full of surprises; the multinational corporations build up their strengths usually through merger and acquisition, e.g. Lessaffre Group acquired a Russian company in 2012 and a Turkey Turkish in 2015.

The worldwide market for Dried Yeast is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 4950 million US$ in 2024, from 3190 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Dried Yeast in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lessaffre Group

AB Mauri

Lallemand

Leiber

Pakmaya

Alltech

DCL Yeast

National Enzyme

Algist Bruggeman

Kerry Group

Kothari Fermentation and Biochem

Angel Yeast

Guangxi Forise Yeast

Guangdong Atech Biotechnology

Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast

Dalian Xinghe Yeast

Shandong Bio Sunkeen

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Active Dry Yeast

Inactive Dry Yeast

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bakery

Food

Feed

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Dried Yeast product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dried Yeast, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dried Yeast in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Dried Yeast competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Dried Yeast breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Dried Yeast market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dried Yeast sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Dried Yeast Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Dried Yeast Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Dried Yeast by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Dried Yeast by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dried Yeast by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Dried Yeast by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Dried Yeast by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Dried Yeast Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Dried Yeast Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Dried Yeast Market Forecast (2019-2024)

