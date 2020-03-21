Global Electric Toothbrush Market Forecast (2019-2024) Report: By Regions, Type and Application with Sales & Revenue Analysis
This report studies the Electric Toothbrush market, An electric toothbrush is a toothbrush that makes rapid, automatic bristle motions, either back-and-forth oscillation or rotation-oscillation (where the brush head alternates clockwise and counterclockwise rotation), in order to clean teeth. Motions at sonic speeds or below are made by a motor. In the case of ultrasonic toothbrushes, ultrasonic motions are produced by a piezoelectric crystal. A modern electric toothbrush is usually powered by a rechargeable battery charged through inductive charging when the brush sits in the charging base between uses.
Scope of the Report:
Europe in the largest market, has over 66% of the market share in 2016, and United States is the second market, with a market share of 13.9% in 2016. Europe and United States are dominating the market. In Europe, driven by Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands and Sweden, dut to affordability among high disposable incomes consumers, preference for premium dentail care, and the concerted efforts of manufacturers in launching products utilizing advanced technology.
Asia-Pacific is the third market, especialy in Japan and China, respectively has a market share of 6.06% and 6.2% in 2016. In future, Asia-Pacific will drive the electric toothbruth market. with rising disposable incomes of consumers in Asia-Pacific, especially in China, Southeast Asia and India, are expected to drive growth of electric toothbrushes over the next six years.
Currently, Oral-B (P & G) and Philips Sonicare are dominating the market, occupying for over 65% of global market share. In addition, Panasonic, Colgate, Wellness Oral Care, Waterpik and Lion, also are the major players.
The worldwide market for Electric Toothbrush is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 1570 million US$ in 2024, from 1350 million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Electric Toothbrush in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Philips Sonicare
Oral – B (P & G)
Panasonic
Colgate – Palmolive
Wellness Oral Care
Interplak (Conair)
Church & Dwight (Arm & Hammer)
LION
Waterpik
Lebond
Ningbo Seago
Risun Technology
SEASTAR Corporation
Minimum
Dretec
JSB Healthcare
Brush Buddies
AEG
Sonic Chic
Brio Product
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Rechargeable
Battery
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Adults
Children
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Electric Toothbrush product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electric Toothbrush, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electric Toothbrush in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Electric Toothbrush competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Electric Toothbrush breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Electric Toothbrush market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electric Toothbrush sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Electric Toothbrush Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Electric Toothbrush Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Electric Toothbrush by Country
Chapter Six: Europe Electric Toothbrush by Country
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Electric Toothbrush by Country
Chapter Eight: South America Electric Toothbrush by Country
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Electric Toothbrush by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Electric Toothbrush Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Electric Toothbrush Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Electric Toothbrush Market Forecast (2019-2024)
