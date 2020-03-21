Global Figure Skating Equipment Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application and Forecast to 2024

Detailed analysis of the “Figure Skating Equipment Market” report helps to understand the various types of Figure Skating Equipment products that are currently in use, along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

The figure skating equipment includes the Figure Skate Boots, Figure Skate Blades and Figure Skates. Not similar with the common shoes, people should run in and adapt to figure skating equipment, which means they need to endure pains, and the equipment usually be changed for every 1-3 years. Also, the figure skating equipment is usually much expensive than the ordinary sport shoes.

Scope of the Report:

North America and Europe are dominating the figure skating equipment market, due to the long history and cultural customs of ice skating, and high consumption levels. Asia-Pacific market are increasing at a rapid rate, especially in China, Southeast Asia and India etc.

Figure skating equipment market is impacted by several factors which directly have relation with the growth of the market. The increasing number of people choosing ice skating either for leisure or thrill, rising ice skating sports, the increasing number of waterless ice skating arenas, rising eco ice skating rinks especially in the emerging economies, rising disposable income, new innovations in equipment used in ice skating, exercise and health benefits from ice skating and rising artificial ice skating arenas for people are few of the aspects which have a positive impact on the ice skating equipment market.

The worldwide market for Figure Skating Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Figure Skating Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jackson Ultima

HD Sports(MK Blades, John Wilson)

Edea

Risport Skates

Paramount Skates

SP-Teri

Graf Skate

Riedell Shoes

Roces

American Athletic

Rollerblade

Winnwell

Dongguan King Line

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Figure Skate Boots

Figure Skate Blades

Figure Skates

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Men

Women

Boys(Ages 0-18)

Girls(Ages 0-18)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Figure Skating Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Figure Skating Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Figure Skating Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Figure Skating Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Figure Skating Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Figure Skating Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Figure Skating Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Figure Skating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Figure Skating Equipment Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Figure Skating Equipment by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Figure Skating Equipment by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Figure Skating Equipment by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Figure Skating Equipment by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Figure Skating Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Figure Skating Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Figure Skating Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Figure Skating Equipment Market Forecast (2019-2024)

