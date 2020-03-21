Global Flat Carbon Steel Market Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segment

Flat carbon steel is obtained when the major alloying element used in steel production is carbon. Several flat carbon steel products such as plates, hot-rolled coils, cold rolled coils, and galvanized coils are available in the market. Hot-rolled coils is a highly attractive product segment of the flat carbon steel market. Hot-rolled sheets are suitable for use in automobiles and electric appliances owing to their strength and durability.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to growth of construction and automotive industries and presence of prominent players in the region. Additionally, increasing exports of flat carbon steel from developing countries such as India is driving the market in the region. The flat carbon steel market in North America and Europe is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to rise in automotive production output and government initiatives for repair and refurbishment activities in the construction sector.

Among applications, building & construction was a prominent segment in 2017 and it is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to high demand for sustainable, durable, and cost-effective materials. Rapid industrialization, increase in investments in infrastructure, and rise in global population are major factors driving the building & construction segment of the global market. Machine manufacturing is a lucrative application segment of the flat carbon steel market. Companies have been trying to improve competitiveness by optimizing existing processes and developing new processes to reduce the environmental impact, improve quality, and reduce costs. Key players operating in the global flat carbon steel market include ArcelorMittal S.A., Baosteel Group, NSSMC Group, POSCO Steel, JFE Steel Corporation, and Nucor Corporation.

Companies are continuously adopting the strategy of enhancing their geographical footprint through capacity expansion, introduction of new products, and expansion of end-use portfolios. For instance, in 2017, Zhanjiang Iron & Steel Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, opened its production line for special silicon steel and carbon steel. This would help the company increase its production capacity and serve its customers in a better manner in the next few years. Production of flat carbon steel is highly capital-intensive, which creates high entry barriers for new entrants. High production costs result in high costs of end-products and relatively low profitability.

The report analyzes and forecasts the market for flat carbon steel at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of volume (Million Tons) and revenue (US$ Bn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints for the global flat carbon steel market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for flat carbon steel during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the flat carbon steel market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global flat carbon steel market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the flat carbon steel market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global flat carbon steel market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for flat carbon steel in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual applications in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global flat carbon steel market. Key players profiled in the report are Baosteel Group, Manshaan Steel, Shandong Steel, JFE Steel Corporation, Gerdau S.A., Evraz Group, Hyundai Steel, MMK Group, NSSMC (Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation), SAIL (Steel Authority of India Limited), Nucor Corporation, and Shagang Group. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and financial details.

The report provides the estimated market size of the flat carbon steel market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global flat carbon steel market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, application, and region. Market size and forecast for each product and application segment have been provided for global and regional markets.

Global Flat Carbon Steel Market – Product Analysis

Plates

Hot-rolled coils

Cold-rolled coils

Galvanized coils

Pre-painted steel coils

Tinplates

Global Flat Carbon Steel Market – Application Analysis

Machine manufacturing

Building & construction

Others

Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 at the global as well as regional level, in terms of product and application segments

It also provides detailed, country-level analysis and forecast for key countries/sub-regions (the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia & CIS, China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa) with respect to different segments

Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis, which includes integration among market players along with identification of potential key customers of flat carbon steel, has been provided in the report

The report further analyzes various market drivers, restraints, current and future trends, and emerging applications

The report comprises detailed pricing analysis with respect to product and region. It includes regional and county-level production output scenario.

Competition landscape covers key companies’ profiling, market share analysis, market footprint analysis, competitive benchmarking, and competition matrix

