Global Food Enzymes Market is set to boom in coming future 2019 – 2022

Enzymes are an integral part of the food and beverage industry. They are widely used in food and beverage production in most countries. Without the use of enzymes, the production of many types of foods and beverages would be less efficient, of low quality and sometimes even impossible.

Enzymes are complex protein molecules produced by living organisms. The phenomenon of enzyme usage in daily routines dates to ancient times when yeast or other microorganisms were used to make bread and wine. Today, protein engineering, an example of biotechnological advancement, allows for more efficient use of raw materials and energy by enabling more efficient processes. For instance, enzymes can be designed to be active at high or low temperatures, as well as in very alkaline or acidic conditions.

Thus, biotechnological advances have led to the replacement of harsh chemicals with biodegradable enzymes in various industrial processes. Food enzyme technology is the use of isolated and purified enzymes as catalysts in various processes. Innovation in food enzymes has revolutionized the biotech industry for decades.

Enzymes speed up reactions without undergoing marked destruction. Enzymes possess a number of benefits and do not cause environmental pollution problems. Key factors responsible for the growth of the market include new enzyme technologies and surging demand from the food and beverage industry.

Some of the major players in the market include Novozymes, DuPont Industrial Biosciences (Genencor Biosciences), Associated British Foods PLC, DSM and Chr. Hansen A/S. These five companies dominate the global food and beverage enzyme market with more than REDACTED of the shares, and Novozymes alonetakes over one-third of the global market. They are very likely to strengthen their leading positions inthe global market through technological innovation, branding and marketing in the forecast period through 2022. In the emerging markets like China, there are some new players that are relatively small but have strong growth. They usually provide low-cost alternatives to food manufacturers that want to reduce raw material cost while maintaining reasonable quality.

There are many applications for enzymes in the food and beverage industries. In the summary table and figure, the global food enzyme market is broken down into two segments by application: food and beverage. The food applications include milk and dairy, followed by baked goods and starch and sugar (including syrups and sweeteners); in addition, there are other applications with smaller market shares, such as meat, oil, tea and coffee. Beverage applications include beer and other beverages such as juice.

The global food and beverage enzyme market grew by around REDACTED to REDACTED per year in the past few years. BCC Research projects that the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2017 to 2022.

The sugar, syrup and sweetener segment is expected to undergo relatively strong growth, while the brewing and baked goods segment will slow with a relatively low CAGR.

Report Scope

This report provides key market analysis, highlights market drivers and constraints, and discusses competitive developments and trends in the food enzyme market. BCC Research analyzes the food enzyme market in terms of applications, regulatory environment, technology, market projections and market shares.

This report discusses the enzyme industry and its various resources. It covers the overall food and beverage enzyme market. A complete regional analysis of the market is also studied in the report. The enzyme market by region is broken down into five segments: North America, Europe, China, Asia and the rest of the world (ROW).

The technological issues discussed in the report encompass the latest trends, pipeline products and developments. Also included in the report are comprehensive profiles of companies that are leaders in the enzyme market. The key market players are: Novozymes, Associated British Foods PLC (AB Enzymes), DuPont (Genencor Biosciences), DSM and Chr. Hansen A/S, among several others.

Report Includes

– 56 data tables and 16 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets for food enzymes

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Discussion of the market dynamics of food enzymes, including major markets, trends in prices, and other factors influencing demand

– Coverage of regulatory considerations affecting food enzymes, and their impact on products and markets

– Company profiles of major players in the market, including Ab Enzymes Gmbh, Amano Enzyme Inc, Basf Corp, DSM and Dupont

