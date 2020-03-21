Global Lever Lid Cans Market to Record Rise in Incremental Opportunity During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Lever lid cans are metal containers used for the packaging of chemical, food and beverage products to avoid contact with atmospheric gases and particles. The lever lid cans range is ideal for storing, transporting and decanting liquids with dynamic properties with a choice of shiny internal finishes making them ideal for many applications including paints, varnishes, and stains. Lever lid cans provide excellent sealing properties. In the global packaging industry, rigid metal packaging is estimated to have accounted for nearly 6% share in 2018.

Flip tops, lever lids cans, bottles, IBCs, drums and pails are prominent product types in the metal packaging market. Within the metal packaging market, the food & beverages industry is the largest end-user of slip-on covers or lever lid cans and is closely followed by the chemical industry. Food & beverages, chemicals, paints, Lubricants and oil industries prefer to choose metal packaging instead of plastic packaging for their products due to convenient production and shipping potentials.

Aesthetic and Durable Lever Lid Cans are Attracting End-User Industries, Specifically F & B (Food and Beverage) Industry : As compared to conventional metal cans and containers, lever lid cans provide greater consumer convenience. Lever lid cans offer secured and aesthetic packaging that attracts consumers and gives brands a competitive edge. In lever lid cans, multiple sizes and shapes are available and printing technologies can be applied to meet customers’ specific requirements. Crack and impact resistant properties of lever lid cans make them the perfect option for packaging of hazardous products in the chemical industry. Lever lid cans are entirely recyclable.

According to the Can Manufacturers Institute, recycling of aluminum lever lid cans leads to about 95% of reduction in energy consumption and reduced CO2 emission at time of manufacturing. Lever lid can manufacturers are adopting unique and customized finishing & printing technologies and are using thermochromic, photochromic and noon inks and matte OV for designing purpose. These printing techniques used for the decoration of lever lid cans increase their product appeal.

The food industry is increasingly adopting lever lid cans as these can provide hermetic sealing and maintain nutrition and freshness of products. Lever lid cans are corrosion resistant. However, they can corrode due to the acidic properties of some of the contents. Lever lid cans are also popular packaging containers in households owing to their re-sealing feature and ability to store different products.

The Asia Pacific is the Next Big Market for Lever Lid Cans : Demand for lever lid cans is estimated to increase from the Asia Pacific region due to the rapid growth in the food and paints industry. North America and Europe are anticipated to be prominent regions in global lever lid cans market due to continuous introduction of new products in the regions and prominent mergers and acquisitions happening in the region.

Global Lever Lid Cans Market: Segmentation : Globally, the lever lid cans market is segmented on the basis of material, diameter, capacity of cans, application and end-use industries. On the basis of material, the global lever lid cans market has been segmented as: Stainless steel, Tin-plated steel, Aluminum; On the basis of can diameter, the global lever lid cans market has been segmented as: Up to 75 mm, 75 mm – 100 mm, 100 mm – 150 mm, Above 150 mm; On the basis of capacity, the global lever lid cans market has been segmented as: Up to 200 ml, 200 ml -1,000 ml, 1,000 ml to 2,500 ml, Above 2,500 ml; On the basis of application, the global lever lid cans market has been segmented as: Paints, Chemicals, Edible Oils, Lubricants, Hi-tech/hi-solids coatings, Roofing mastics and adhesives, Others;

Global Lever Lid Cans Market: Key Players : Some of the key players operating in global lever lid cans market are: Pirlo GmbH & Co. KG, Central Tin Containers Ltd., P. Wilkinson Containers Ltd., Allied Cans Limited, Kian Joo Group, NCI Packaging, RLM Packaging Limited, Ball Corporation, Quitmann O’Neill Packaging Ltd., Hildering Packaging BV;

The lever lid cans market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The lever lid cans market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with lever lid cans market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on lever lid cans market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: A detailed overview of parent market, Changing lever lid cans market dynamics in the industry, In-depth lever lid cans market segmentation, Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value, Recent industry trends and developments, Competitive landscape, Strategies for key players and products offered, Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth, A neutral perspective on lever lid cans market performance, Must-have information for lever lid cans market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint;

The global lever lid cans market has been divided into seven regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Japan;

